Y'know, if we were present at some of these Shareholder Q&A sessions at Nintendo, there are so many interesting questions we'd ask. So. Many.

Yet according to OatmealDome on social media (via @NStyles), one particular shareholder decided to ask a question that, realistically, they must have known wouldn't be answered in a satisfactory way.

The question..?

"Will you make Nintendo DS or 3DS games playable on Switch 2?"

Come on now. In what universe is NCL President Shuntaro Furukawa going to confirm something like this at a Shareholder Q&A? He didn't, in case you're wondering. Because of course not.

Here's what he had to say in response:

"I can’t answer your question specifically, but we are working to make our valuable back catalog playable on current hardware wherever possible."

Pretty polite answer, all things considered. And to be clear, we're of the mind that some DS and 3DS games probably will come to the Switch 2 in some fashion (a patent last year suggested they might, but then again, patents are never a guarantee of anything), but any announcements regarding this will be made on Nintendo's terms, and not a moment sooner. Unless a leaker gets there first, as seems to be the case these days.

Anyway, shareholders need to come up with some better questions.