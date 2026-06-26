Nintendo has today released a new update for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on the Switch, bumping the game up to Version 1.0.3.

This patch resolves a bunch of bugs in the game, and also makes a change to the local play mode, where Mii and other creations can't be sent this way if the island or player name features numbers or text subject to display restrictions.

Here are the official patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - Version 1.0.3 (Released June 25, 2026)

Fixed issues

Fixed an issue that prevented game progression after trying to visit a Mii character from the Mii List at the same time that Mii character entered or exited the Ferris wheel.

Fixed an issue with receiving money that, on rare occasion, prevented the amount of money the player has from displaying properly, which then prevented game progression.

Fixed an issue where, on rare occasion, raising a Mii character’s satisfaction level repeatedly could trigger an error and cause the game to close.

Fixed an issue where the number of days after becoming sweethearts or after getting married could display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the camera would zoom in too much when giving a Mii character a head rub.

Fixed an issue where occasionally some objects would not display correctly during Mii News or within the photo studio.

Fixed an issue where a Mii character could have all of the clothing items necessary to create a particular outfit, but the game didn’t respond as if the Mii character owned that outfit.

Fixed an issue where sometimes lingo taught to Mii characters wasn’t always spoken aloud fully.

Other issues were fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

Changes to local play

Mii characters or other creations cannot be sent via local play if the island name or player name contains numbers or text that is subject to display restrictions.

If any other significant information is shared about this latest game update for Tomodachi Life, we'll let you know. This follows the Version 1.0.2 update released in May. There's also a "Welcome Version" demo you can try out before buying the game.