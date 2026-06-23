As part of Sonic the Hedgehog's 35th birthday celebrations, Sega has this week announced not one but two retro game collections. Both collections bundle together previously released titles on the Switch.

First up is the Classic Sonic Collection for $49.99 USD and it's launching on the Switch in October 2026. According to the official PR, this physical edition will apparently include a reversible 35th anniversary cover sheet. Here are the games included:

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And then there's the Modern Sonic Collection, which is priced at $49.99 USD and will also be released in October 2026. This physical edition also includes a reversible anniversary cover sheet, and it includes the following titles:

So, if you don't already have these games, these collections could be a way to catch up on Sonic's past adventures. Sega has also shadow-dropped Sonic Frontiers - Definitive Edition for the Switch 2 this week.