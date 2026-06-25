Publishers these days have pretty questionable ideas of what constitutes ‘definitive’, but this really takes the biscuit. After several leaks, Sonic Frontiers - Definitive Edition is out now on Switch 2, but what it actually offers doesn’t justify its name. You’ve got the base game, the ‘Final Horizon’ expansion, and a bunch of other bits and bobs – basically everything that was already provided for free on other platforms. Oh, and there’s no Upgrade Pack. Great start.
Let’s kick off with the positive: this absolutely looks and performs better than the Switch 1 version. So that means it looks pretty great, right? No. Frontiers on Switch 2 is still plagued by atrocious pop-in, including the foliage on the ground, larger trees dotted around the environment, and even entire platforms necessary for completing puzzles. It’s not as bad as Switch 1, but it’s still bad. Capcom, Square Enix, and others have demonstrated just how great games can look this platform, but Sega has gone in the opposite direction; Frontiers on Switch 2 often looks terrible.