The N64 turns 30 years old today. It's okay, just breathe. It'll be okay.

Anyway, assuming you've not collapsed to the ground in a state of existential despair, listen up. As reported by Retro Dodo, accessory manufacturer 8BitDo has a couple of really neat new products in store for the console's anniversary, and they look gorgeous.

First up is a mechanical keyboard that pays homage to the N64 with yellow arrow keys to mimic the c-buttons, blue and green A/B buttons, a red CTRL button, and a transparent 'Wave Blue' casing. It's stunning!

The controller, meanwhile, is a 'Wave Blue' edition of the Ultimate 2 pad, meaning it's likely earmarked for the PC and sadly won't be directly compatible with the Switch 1&2. Again though, just look at this thing! The ABXY buttons are coloured as a callback to the N64, while the casing colour matches the keyboard beautifully.

These new products were supposedly discovered on the Chinese Portal IT Tome, and so we don't have much official information beyond the couple of images you see below. That said, once we have details on the release date and price, we'll update this article and let you know.