Update [ ]: During Nintendo's latest shareholder Q&A today, Takashi Tezuka confirmed he would continue to be part of Nintendo as a Production Producer after retiring as Executive Officer. Here's part of what he had to say about this:

Takashi Tezuka: With the completion of my term, I will be stepping down from my position. Looking back on the past 42 years, I can honestly say it has been a wonderful and enjoyable career. Working at Nintendo has meant developing and delivering products that bring joy to people around the world. It’s also a company where everyone works together and can flexibly create those products. I truly feel fortunate to have worked here.

Going forward, I will continue to be involved as a production producer.

Original Story: [Fri 8th May, 2026 08:16 BST]:

Nintendo has announced that legendary developer Takashi Tezuka will be retiring from his role as Executive Officer.

Tezuka-san is one of the most significant figures in Nintendo history, having served as a designer on the original Super Mario Bros., director on Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, A Link to the Past, and Super Mario World, and producer on countless iconic titles since.

His final credited work at the time of writing is Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park.

The retirement will be effective from 26th June 2026, and it's also been confirmed that Takuya Yoshimura, Katsuhiro Umeyama, Keiko Akashi will also retire from their roles.

Meanwhile, subject to shareholder approval, senior director of the Auditing Department Yutaka Takenaga has been selected as a director candidate alongside Chika Saka, who has been selected as an Outside Director.

Now, it's not 100% clear whether this means Tezuka-san will be retiring from Nintendo entirely, but that seems to be the implication here. We'll follow up further if we hear any more details.

For now, thank you Tezuka-san. For everything!