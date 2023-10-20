Update: Now with 100% more Sonic Superstars.
Remember that this is a dynamic reader-ranked list that re-orders automatically depending on each game's rating in our database.
In order to rate any of the games on the list below out of 10, logged-in Nintendo Life users can simply tap the 'star' and assign each game a personal rating. Enjoy!
It was back in 1991 that Sonic the Hedgehog — the blue dude with the most 'tude — first burst forth onto the Mega Drive in Japan and Sega finally presented a credible challenger for the platforming crown Nintendo's jumping plumber had been wearing since the mid-1980s. In the decades since, the blue blur has starred in a host of platform games: some 2D, others 3D, some fantastic, others not so much.
Regardless of his myriad hits and misses, Sonic has proven that he has something far more important than merely his speed and aforementioned 'tude: Sonic's got staying power.
To celebrate his 30th birthday we asked Nintendo Life readers to rank every 2D Sonic game, and by combining the results with an existing list of the 3D games, we can now present to you the definitive ranking of every Sonic game ever — the ones that appeared on a Nintendo platform, that is (sorry-not-sorry Sonic 2006).
Remember: the order below is updated in real-time according to each game's corresponding User Rating in the Nintendo Life game database. Even as you read this, it's entirely possible to influence the ranking below. If you haven't rated your favourites yet, simply click the 'star' of the game you wish to rate below and assign a score right now.
So, grab a chili dog and a companion from your ever more ragtag bunch of sidekicks, and let's check out the best (and worst) Sonic games on Nintendo systems.
Please note: We're only featuring Sonic platformers that have appeared on Nintendo platforms — be it as part of a collection or as an individual release — so you won't find Knuckles Chaotix or Sonic the Hedgehog Pocket Adventure or anything that's not a platform game (no Mean Bean Machine or Tails' Skypatrol shmup action or Sonic Drift karting, then).
Also, the 8-bit Sonics that appeared on both Master System and Game Gear are only featured once below. And finally, Sonic Spinball — or Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball, to give the game its full and proper title — was an edge case, but we couldn't bring ourselves to exclude it. If its presence offends you, just imagine it isn't there and bump everything below it up one spot. Easy!
Okay, ready now? Prepare for some excellent Erinaceidae platforming. Just not straightaway...
41. Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric (Wii U)
Part of a cross-media rebrand for Sonic and the gang — now with added tape and neckwear — Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric was a po-faced, misguided attempt at a reboot that presented stretched out redesigns of the main characters and gave you a largely-vacant open world to explore. Its audio was passably entertaining, but a host of technical issues and questionable decisions made this a disappointment on every other level.
40. Sonic Labyrinth (GG)
This isometric Game Gear title from Minato Giken had you exploring four maze-like levels for keys to open a goal gate and battling a boss at the end of three Acts. With uninspiring level design and slow, soupy movement, this is a '3D' Sonic that removes the key ingredients of a Sonic game. Sonic Labyrinth was available for 3DS, but is only really for masochistic Sonic completionists.
39. Sonic Blast (GG)
Sonic Blast is a perfectly competent 2D Sonic game that released on Game Gear (and Master System in Brazil), and it's worth a dabble for interested parties and hardcore fans. It was included in Sonic Mega Collection Plus, a compilation which expanded the number of games on GameCube's Sonic Mega Collection but never released on a Nintendo console, but Blast also came to Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console as an individual release and is one of the GG offerings in Sonic Origins Plus. It's a fun curio for fans, but very far from the best of Sonic's 8-bit escapades.
38. Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal (3DS)
There's plenty to enjoy in Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal, but it's nothing revolutionary. It was one of the better Sonic outings at the time, but unfortunately that's not saying an awful lot. If you're a Sonic fan or you enjoy platformers, you could do a lot worse, but SBSC (as almost nobody called it) won't be troubling many a Sonic fan's top 10 list.
37. Sonic and the Secret Rings (Wii)
The first Sonic game for Wii, this Arabian Nights-themed take on the 3D formula put Sonic centre stage as the only playable character. Sonic and the Secret Rings used the console's unique controller in an on-rails adventure which looked lovely, but arguably failed to nail the hedgehog's 2D appeal in the third dimension. Like many of Sonic's 3D games, it has fun or interesting elements, but they don't cohere into a satisfying whole.
36. Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1 (WiiWare)
2D purists had begged for many years to see a return to a 'classic' Sonic game — one with no dialogue, no cutscenes, and no sidekicks. In more recent times the wonderful Sonic Mania delivered exactly what fans had dreamed of for so long, and there's a strong argument that Sonic Superstars is what Sonic 4 really should have been. But in 2010 Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1 was Sega's answer to the old-school crowd.
A WiiWare release with a dozen side-scrolling stages, it satiated a portion of fans at the time. However, basic locomotion was incredibly soupy compared to the 16-bit classics, and the game is tough to return to these days (and we don't just mean because it's no longer purchasable via the Wii Shop). Nintendo gamers never got the follow-up, and no Episode 3 was ever produced.
35. Shadow The Hedgehog (GCN)
If you ever wondered what a Sonic game crossed with a third-person shooter would be like, Shadow the Hedgehog is your answer. This spin-off followed on from Sonic Adventure 2 and Sonic Heroes and took the series on a 'darker', more 'mature' route. It's arguably not as poor as its reputation suggests, although it suffers from much of the inelegance and poor level design of other lesser Sonic adventures. The attempt to produce a grittier version of Sonic comes off as hopelessly try-hard, but that approach has its fans — as does Shadow the Hedgehog.
34. Sonic 3D Blast (MD)
As a technical showpiece for the ageing Genesis / Mega Drive, Traveller's Tales Sonic 3D Blast (or Sonic 3D: Flickies' Island as it's known in Europe) is an admirable stab at the Sonic formula in isometric 3D. The visuals capture the look of the hedgehog's checkerboard Zones well enough, but its sluggish controls and overall reduced pace compared to the 2D classics reduce it to the status of intriguing also-ran.
Far from essential, then, but also not the bottom of the barrel.
33. Sonic and the Black Knight (Wii)
"You know what Sonic needs? A sword — a talking one, if poss!" said nobody ever, except that one person in the meeting where they came up with Sonic and the Black Knight. This title continues the 'Storybook' series that began with Secret Rings and puts Sonic in an Arthurian adventure that introduced Wii-waggle sword fighting for good measure.
It's about as good as that sounds, and while it's not without moments of charm, the execution here just doesn't cut it. We're left with another mediocre-to-poor entry in Sonic's 3D catalogue.
32. Sonic Spinball (GG)
Sonic Spinball in itself is a pretty decent spin-off title that showcased reasonably decent visuals and gameplay for the Genesis, but the Game Gear version undoubtedly suffers from the necessary downgrades to get the game running competently. Gameplay feels clunky and the music is a bit of a mess. Still, it's not a terrible effort, all told.
31. Sonic Forces (Switch)
Combining Classic Sonic and Modern Sonic in a similar way to Sonic Generations, this was a less successful take on the formula. It's a mixed bag of 3D, 2D and narrative that in many ways typifies the last two decades of Sonic games, with the player often feeling like a onlooker than a participant in the action. A younger audience may be more forgiving, but Sonic veterans have been here and done it all before.
Comments 214
Only ever enjoyed Sonic 2.
Played a little of Sonic Mania, but not enough to pass judgement.
Sonic Adventure 2 being that high is utterly baffling. Otherwise nice to see decent support for the first two Master System Sonics and the first Sonic Advance.
Personally I preferred 2 to 3 out of the Megadrive games but 3 is very good and was released at arguably the peak of the Megadrive popularity so not too surprised to see it top.
There are just so many bad games in this list, or very mediocre, I played a lil bit of lost worlds the other day, & was surprised by how bad it felt, just the way sonic moved felt like he was floating on the ground, it was awful, also isn't sonic like super cringe as a character.
it's amazing that this series lasted as long as it did, and didnt die along with Sega as a hardware company.
Honestly never been a Sonic fan. Advance and Mania are the only ones I enjoyed. Can anyone recommend any good 2D Sonic games? Do they all play the same? Do they ever get as inspired as other platformers such as DKC or even Mania in terms of level design?
Look this list, kinda sucks, I love sonic AD 2 but its not that good, It has bad, graphics, controls, and some really stupid levels,
And Plus why in the world is Sonic 3 is first but not S&K I think we can all agree that S&K is better then 3 in every way, or he is a idea, how about we make them the same game!
Edit: sonic mania should also be higher, probably higher then 2, In my opinion it was better, controlled better, Sure reused levels, But had some New ones, Sonic colors got high which I agree with the A lot of this list gave probs to sonic games, that no one cared for. (I also think that sonic Lost world was way better then forces.)
I thought there was a general consensus that sonic CD, S&K, & Sonic 2 were far superior to 3 (haven't played them, but that's what I heard)
Honestly surprised Generations 3DS ranks so high here. I thought it was the laziest of the handheld equivalents to console Sonic games. It pales in comparison to the DS version of Colors imo
@NintendoArchive CD needs to be much higher, yes it has its issues but it was still a very great game.
@TheFrenchiestFry I heard sonic DS was an actual good Sonic DS from what I have heard, I have yet to hear anyone praise gen 3ds.
@NintendoArchive Sonic 3 and S&K are essentially two halves of the same game, but Sonic CD is nowhere near contention amongst the fandom for best classic Sonic game due to its super schizophrenic level design during the latter portion of the game, despite its production value holding up
I personally think it's good but doesn't hold a candle to Sonic 2 and 3&K imo
I haven't played enough of these to argue the positions of the ones I did play. But one that's fairly low on the list that I actually did enjoy was Sonic Boom: Fire and Ice. I don't know if it's ranking suffered from just having "Boom" in the title, but I thought it was fun. I suppose there's always the possibility that I just have bad taste.
@PickledKong64 S&K Would be a good start, maybe 2, But its still pretty dated.
I think it shows how poorly Sega have managed sonic that the top 3 games are originals from the 90s ( I loved Sonic 3 on my MD and getting S&K was just the best!) then Sonic Mania turns up to give every Sonic fan something they've been missing for more than 20 years.
Sonic Adventure was great at the time on the DC but has aged appallingly.
Great poll!
I played the original versions back on the MegaDrive/Genesis but I didn't enjoy Sonic 3 or Sonic & Knuckles that much... I'm surprised they're so high up (3 moreso than S&K). That said, I do think they're better than most other Sonic games but I still feel 1 and 2 were better. Not played Mania but I'm seriously considering it seeing all the praise it gets.
Both Sonic Adventure games are amazing and considered classic 3D platformers, as well as some of the best 3D Sonic games. So I'm glad to see them high up in the rankings, especially as a lot of Nintendo fans tend to be critical of them ......
@IndoorHero maybe not best but I agree Sonic & Knuckles was the better of the 2! On its own, Sonic 3 was hardly worth it.
The negative comments about SA2 are funny to me. It's seriously a great game and I still have fun unlocking A ranks in 2021. And it has the Chao garden.
@Snatcher I never played S&K standalone because it didn't have the battery backup, but connecting it to S3 gave me a beast of a Sonic game and a save file! Both were great and had good storylines, I feel they have to work in tandem to get the best out of them
@LavaTwilight Sonic mania was a fan game and sega got two of the devs to make the game we know now.
The Adventure games are mediocre and don't deserve to be as high as they are, they're probably just propped up by nostalgia for being the first 3D Sonic games. You complain about Unleashed integrating random genres but won't mention the Adventure games doing the same thing? Double standard at its finest.
The actual peak of 3D Sonic sadly does not exist on Nintendo hardware and that's the 360/PS3 versions of Unleashed and Generations. There's been several games that have come close, the Wii version of Unleashed as well as Colors and Forces, but all of those games have limitations to the boost or level design that hold them back from demonstrating the pure speed and exhilaration of boost gameplay. I hope someday the definitive editions of those two masterpieces will grace a Nintendo console.
@Aurumonado Absolutely. The amount of content and variety of gameplay in SA2 is astounding compared to modern 3D Sonics like Sonic Forces or even Colours! And you can move around far more freely too instead of just going forward or holding down boost. 😃
Oh weird..Sonic 06 didnt even show up on the list...i wonder why...thats game was pure gold, 10/10 easy.
@Aurumonado Ya Chao's garden is Great, And I think its one of the best memory's with the game.
Sonic AD isn't like, bad bad, But the issue, is the it had waaaay to many issue's holding it back, I still have great memory's of this game, and It was a game I really did injoy, but it just had way to many issue for me to say it was amazing, so its about a 6/10 for me.
@earthinheritor wasn't on a nintendo system.
@Clyde_Radcliffe That I do kinda agree with, I def think its better then forces, colors I can't say, I have yet to play it, but forces, Totally.
Sorry but Secret of the Rings is infinitely worse than Sonic Boom
Sonic Boom was bad but at least it worked at all.
@Snatcher I think this is based on user ratings, and apparently updates in real time. Literally just rated Sonic Boom Fire & Ice, and it bumped it up going past Sonic Heroes.
Sonic Heroes and Fire & Ice having a match between each other, both great IMO anyway.
Would say my favorite classic Sonic is definitely CD. Favorite 3D being Heroes, and favorite spin-offs being Battle and Riders.
@Clyde_Radcliffe Because the gameplay variety is a detriment to the game. The Adventure games' gameplay styles have the same issue as the Werehog (actually, I like the Werehog gameplay better than the likes of fishing, mech shooting, and treasure hunting, but it's still not something that belongs in a Sonic game. I'd want to see a more fitting IP tackle that sort of gameplay like DK), they're wildly different genres that have nothing to do with the speedy, momentum based platforming that defines Sonic gameplay. You know, what people are buying the game for. Hard to really enjoy a Sonic game that's only 1/3 an actual Sonic game.
@Clyde_Radcliffe I agree with all your points. I remember a time when everyone loved the sonic adventure games. And then it became a hot take that they were "actually bad!" Probably because of Projared or something. But now that everyone dislikes them for some reason, I think the real hot take is that they are "actually great!"
@TheFrenchiestFry I'll take your word for it
@Sunsy Well that makes more sense.
@Snatcher Ah my bad i actually missed the sub title. I was joking anyway, although im confused as i had no idea some of those were ever on a Nintendo System. Like Sonic 3 and Chaos
Finally! Sonic 3 ahead of Sonic 2. Agreed 100%
But Sonic 3 ahead of S&K? As a secret game goes, no way no way no way.
S3&K is my fave Sonic of all but the 2nd half is superior. But I do like that Sonic 3 appeared to set Launch Base Zone up as a final level. The music against Robotnik in his arm of death was incredible.
But to me, S&K's final set of levels beginning with Lava Reef going all the way to Doomsday are perfect. And I love that all three characters got their own final stage.
Why, oh why, do people gush over Sonic Adventure? It wasn't good in 1999, let alone in 2003, let alone now. It's a buggy, clunky, meandering mess of a game.
Been getting more and more into Sonic and there's still a lot of these I want to play.
Sonic 2 and Mania are all I need.
I find it interesting that xbox 360 marketplace (not xbox one) is the only place on console you can still buy sonic 3. They need to just re-record that soundtrack, jeez.
Sonic Adventure DX below Adventure 2 is a travesty 😑
@Aurumonado Probably because people were gushing about "SAHNIC IN 3D!" when it first came out and they completely ignored how the game was full of gameplay styles that had nothing to do with Sonic's core appeal. If we can complain about the Werehog being "not Sonic", why not the clunky mech shooting, aimless treasure hunting, and utterly dull fishing?
I'm honestly surprised there have been over 37 Sonic games on Nintendo platforms.
@Bolt_Strike Franchises can evolve and Knuckles, Tails and others were playable in the 2D games too so it wasn't an entirely new thing? I loved how they all played, apart from Big The Cat. The mech bits and Knuckles levels were particularly enjoyable.
I've not played Sonic Unleashed so don't know why people turned against having multiple characters but have heard people say his bits were too long.. I will probably get an Xbox One or Series X and try it at some point.
My favorite Sonic game is the fighting spin-off Sonic Battle for the GBA. I loved that one.
The mainline titles never clicked for me sadly.
@Snatcher Yeah, it may change because of the real time score updates, but I'm surprised Rise of Lyric even charted. Personally I like the game despite unpopular opinion.
So I'm guessing Nintendo Life used the games that had a lot of ratings seeing how it charted.
Lol no game is rated above 9, and only five are rated above 8. Not the best series ever, that's for sure.
Unleashed will always be a favourite of mine. Could see its flaws even as a child, but it is a guilty pleasure of mine for sure! Would love to see a remaster or rerelease of it.
@Clyde_Radcliffe The difference between Tails and Knuckles in 2D and Tails in Knuckles in Adventure was that Tails and Knuckles gameplay in 2D was similar to Sonic but with a unique twist. Tails was like Sonic, but he could fly, and Knuckles was like Sonic, but he could climb and glide. In the Adventure games though? The other characters' gameplay were entirely different genres (aside from SA1 Tails, which is one of the few gameplay styles the Adventure games got right). Instead of speeding through levels like Sonic, you were aimlessly wandering around a large level looking for Emerald shards. You weren't really speeding through levels and using your momentum to platform, you were playing a game of find the needle in the haystack. Likewise with SA2 Tails, instead of speeding and flying around the level, you were in a slow, plodding mech shooting down enemies. This is the same reason why people hate the Werehog gameplay even though the Werehog is Sonic, the gameplay is a plodding beat-em-up where Sonic walks around the levels climbing and beating up enemies. It's Sonic, but it doesn't feel Sonic. That's what the issue is. It's not about the characters being in, it's about how they play, and how they play makes them feel like a completely different genre that belongs in a completely different game.
Sonic 3 & Knuckles is without a doubt, the best Sonic The Hedgehog experience out there.
I would’ve picked Sonic Genesis were it an option.
The Sonic game I wish Sega would actually port to the Switch: Sonic the Hedgehog Pocket Adventure for the Neo Geo Pocket Color. It was a fantastic game, and tragically hasn't been released anywhere else.
I hate to say it, but, they're all bad. I'm sorry, but it's true. I've played at least half of these and beaten around 1/3 of them. Just last year, I was finally able to take off my nostalgia goggles, and realize that none of the Sonic are games are actually good or fun. Level design is meh at it's peak, the stories are nonsense in the worst possible way, the characters are all awful, the game mechanics are shallow (and often broken), and most importantly, 90% of the gameplay just doesn't feel good. Simply put, Sonic games are bad - not just the new ones - all of them. Instead of wading through a cesspool of mediocrity based on nostalgia, I recommend playing games that are actually enjoyable.
Rush, Unleashed and Adventure 2 will always be my favourites;
Boom, Lost World and Forces, on the other hand, are complete garbage and I will never play them again.
Mania is mediocre and highly overrated.
Never played any sonic game to be honest, but after seeing this list I’m looking forward to the collection of 1, 2, 3 and knuckles which will release somewhere in 2022 .
The fact that so many people disagree between Sonic 2, 3 and CD being best really shows what a roll Sega were on in those days. I genuinely believe that the Sega Saturn would have been far more successful if they'd made a fully fledged, 2D Sonic 4 on the system.
Sonic Mania still blows me away though. Such a wonderful reimagining of the series.
@Bolt_Strike The adventure games are amazing and this is coming from someone who has no nostalgia for them. I played them within the past year and they are really good. They are just really fun to play. The main problem I have with them is how cringy the story cutscenes are, but beyond that they hold up extremely well.
Why the distinction and separate spots for 3 and Knuckles? They were meant to be the same game and have been readily available as such since Knuckles locked onto 3.
It really wouldn't change the ratings here, except move others up, but the distinction is bizarre to me at this point.
I'm fine with this list. I would personally slide Sonic CD into the top 10, but not much other complaints (except maybe Lost World. I really enjoyed that game but I definitely know it has its detractors).
@oconnoclast I replayed SA2 a few short years ago and found it much better than I'd expected. It's certainly not craaaaaaaap.
Sonc Adventure for Dreamcast for me!
@Friendly Wanna know why Sonic has lasted so long despite so many mediocre-to-bad entries? Because of Sonic 1, 2, 3, and S&K.
Tail's Adventure should have been higher.
Would say STH2 and S&K are better than Sonic 3 but that is still quite a solid top 10. Sonic Mania Plus & Sonic Colours deservedly high there on the list as well.
For me it’s easy.
1. Sonic 3 and Knuckles
2. Sonic Mania
3. Sonic 1
4. Sonic 2
5. Sonic CD
6. Sonic Advance
I don’t really care for any other Sonics. I liked A1 and A2 as a kid but I tried playing them again on 360 and woah they had a lot of problems.
Not a bad list. I like the Storybook games a lot more than the general population and I'm bummed we never got the third installment they were planning; but, I understand that's a personal preference thing.
Sonic Boom better than Generations?I totally disagree with this opinion.Even the 3DS version of Generations is awesome.
Only thing of this list i don't like.
Never been much of a Sonic fan, only ones I liked were Mania and the original ones on Genesis.
Okay, enough is enough, Nintendo Life. It's bad enough that Sega can scarcely be bothered to work on any of their mountain of other IPs anymore for their myopic focus on him, but you guys have been doing so many Sonic-related articles as of late that it really is beginning to beg the question as to why you don't just go ahead and dedicate an entire website to covering him. I'd suggest renaming yourselves "Sega Life", but then aside from Sonic you'd scarcely ever have anything to write about anyway.
This website does 3D Blast dirty. I’m sticking up for it. Great 2D sprite game with nice 3D visualization. Controls like it should as an isometric platformer. Great music, good times..
@AtlanteanMan They've done lots of Sonic articles because it's his anniversary at the moment!
@Bolt_Strike "Instead of speeding through levels like Sonic, you were aimlessly wandering around a large level looking for Emerald shards. You weren't really speeding through levels and using your momentum to platform, you were playing a game of find the needle in the haystack"
It wasn't aimless, it had bleeping sounds that got louder the nearer you were to the emeralds (like a metal detector!) I do agree with you that Tails levels didn't suit him in SA2 as much as they were fun... it was better to just have the robot doing that type of levels like in the first SA.
I wouldn't go as far as to say the different characters made the game a different genre, they were still all platform based really, just at different speeds. The Warehog sections being beat em up like sounds fun to me! I guess I don't mind a variety of playstyles in platform games... I mean, you could criticise Mario Odyssey by that reasoning too, the gameplay went all over the place with tanks and god knows what. But we will have to agree to disagree on this!
Sonic 1, 2, 3, S&K on the MD and Sonic 1 on the Master System/Game Gear are gaming gold. These are all great games in their own right and culturally were massively impactful in the early 90s. The fierce competition between Nintendo and SEGA was great for fans as they constantly pushed each other to out do the other. I was (like many people in the UK) firmly in the SEGA camp and I love revisiting these games 30 years later. So do my young children and if that doesn’t make them timeless I don’t know what does.
@Clyde_Radcliffe Hey, a LOT of things have anniversaries this year (and every year), but it doesn't necessarily make them pertinent to a Nintendo-dedicated website. They've done more write-ups about Sonic than they have Zelda's 35th, for crying out loud.
I'm normally more than willing to indulge them on writing the occasional retro or general industry topic piece, but there's no denying they've gone overboard with regard to Sonic. I mean, right now there are THREE Sonic-themed articles back-to-back and right at the top of the page. Your mileage may vary, but that seems excessive in my book.
1, 2 and Mania (not in that order).
And out of sheer, nostalgic bias: Spinball
I mean I don’t agree with a handful of these but can’t we all just enjoy Sonic’s anniversary? Like damn some of y’all are salty. Not all the games are winners but I think we all can agree we love the blue blur!
missing Sonic Chronicles
The first Sonic games I had as a kid were the Tiger LCD Sonic 1 and 2.
I know MAME can emulate them, so someone should port them to Switch so they can be rated. I mean, they are TECHNICALLY 2D Sonic games, yes?
Sonic CD being so low is a travesty. It was the last genuinely good Sonic game until Mania came out. Sorry, Sonic...
Hope Sega does right for Sonic on the next game.
As I said before knowing the results, Sonic 3 & Knuckles is certainly the best. There were technical reasons to split the game in two, as explained by the developers. In regard to 3D, after Sonic Generations (Xbox 360 version, the 3DS version is awful), I think that the best is The Lost World because it got the 3D worlds and gameplay right. I wasn't a big fan of Sonic Colours (Wii, the 3DS version is 2D) because some parts are boring, even with the wisps. I enjoyed The Secret Rings much more but it takes a lot of time and patience, which I probably don't have now, because of the controls. I'd like remakes of the two Wii games with reworked controls and Sonic Heroes because the latter has too many cheap deaths (camera deaths).
Good lord, I was getting closer and closer to the top spot and was afraid, “there’s NO way Sonic ‘06 is this high up,” until I realized this was a Nintendo-only list.
@xxx128, I’m interested to hear your elaborations, because I feel the exact opposite.
I can't say I'm a sonic fan, so I don't know how accurate this list really is. With that being said as a kid I really enjoyed some of Sonic adventure 2 on gamecube. I say some because the sonic and shadow stages were a lot of fun but most of the other stages were not all that fun.
@Clyde_Radcliffe The radar didn't help much since it was very hard to pinpoint the location with a hot/cold system.
The different speeds are a key difference though, because speed is an important part of Sonic's identity. Sonic's gameplay and marketing revolves around gaining and utilizing speed to platforming, so the other characters lacking that is a major issue.
And no, just because it has platforming doesn't mean it's the same genre, as platforming can cover a wide range of genres and subgenres. Would you consider NSMB, Mario Odyssey, Metroid Fusion, Metroid Prime, Ratchet & Clank, and Knack to all be the same genres? They all have platforming. There's no guarantee that someone will like every single one of those gameplay styles. It becomes less and less likely with each one in fact.
I actually enjoyed the Werehog the most out of the non-Sonic gameplay styles, it was pretty fun getting to climb and bash your way through the levels. It was a bit flawed in that the combat is style over substance, there's a lot of flashy moves but there aren't a lot of varied tactics used to take them out, but there's a foundation here for something pretty fun. Again though, this would be better for an IP that suits the gameplay more such as DK. I would love for DK to create a 3D series of gameplay that plays like the Werehog, but it really doesn't belong in a Sonic game because the Werehog gameplay emphasizes VERY different gameplay elements.
Sonic and the Secret Rings is my favorite 3D Sonic game, I can't tell you why, I just love that game so much!
I strongly dislike the Adventure games (sorry, I don't mean to insult anyone who likes them - I know there is a lot of love for them). But of the two I think the first one is better so it's always baffling that people rank SA2 higher.
SA2 is a pain to play because it forces you to play the mediocre Knuckles and Tails levels before progressing the story, pulling you away from the enjoyable Sonic stages. I believe SA1 let you pick your characters so you could just play Sonic levels if you wanted and have a somewhat good time. And some of the open hubs in SA1 were interesting.
Just an observation really. Both games are bad (sorry again to the fans) but it's interesting that SA2 gets so much praise over the first one. If I had to guess it's because the early stages have a great energy - sliding through San Francisco to that song is a good feeling.
@PickledKong64
People seem to have soured somewhat on the boost mechanic these days but both Rush games are good fun and the system loop of more speed = more tricks = more boost can be really satisfying. They're not perfect, little clunky when the action slows down but, if you enjoyed the advance games (which are all excellent), then you'll probably like them at least enough to get to the end
Spin-off list when?
I want ports of Sonic Riders (only the first one) and Sonic Battle so need a hill from which to shout their praises!
To those wanting to dabble in Sonic 3D Blast/Flicky Island, I would recommend looking at the Director Cut version of it. You might be asking, "It had a Director's Cut?" The answer to that is "Kind of." See, while it isn't official, it was created by the lead programmer (and director) as a ROM patch. It's on the Steam Workshop for Sega Genesis/Mega Drive Classics.
It includes a password save system, the ability to unlock Super Sonic, bug fixes, a level editor, time attack mode, and much more. Keep in mind that it's STILL Sonic 3D Blast so if you dislike it, this will hardly change your mind. But if you want to see the Genesis/Mega Drive's last hurrah with the blue blur in a different light, it's worth a play-though.
I rated Sonic 3 as the better game as objectively it is, but, I find myself plopping # 2 in my genesis more often.
While I wasn't necessarily a fan of Sonic back in the day, I did play his original outings on the Mega Drive/Genesis at friend's houses.
I did enjoy the "Sonic X" anime back when it was on in the mid-2000s, and would watch it every Saturday morning on Fox Box (later called 4Kids TV) along with "Kirby: Right Back At Ya!" and "F-Zero: GP Legend."
But in recent years, I largely stopped playing the Sonic games, mostly due to lack of interest, but also considering the poor quality of the games themselves.
And with the fandom being a toxic cesspool (a friend of mine who was very involved in the fandom can confirm that), part of me wonders if it's even worth playing, much less enjoying, the franchise anymore.
Very astonished Sonic 3 got rated better than 2. I have no hope in humanity anymore. This was the last straw…
I will defend Sonic Unleashed to my death, though nostalgia is certainly involved
And it was written: Sonic 3 IS the best!!! My favorite classic hedgehog 🦔
Sonic Adventure 2 is the perfect example that a "bad" game can be carried to "great" status just by being fun. As consumers, we shouldn't have to choose, but if I had to, I'd pick a fun but messy game over something more technically proficient but sterile.
PS360 Unleashed is great too. Yes, even the night stages.
I would have ranked the Wii version of Unleashed higher. Trying to get all the sun and moon medals, as well as unlocking every piece of concept art and audio is pretty addictive (and way less frustrating than the nearly broken Secret Rings). Plus, it has a fantastic soundtrack.
But I still agree with Colors ranking that high. It's very much the best designed 3D Sonic game (minus that damned red medal that requires three consecutive precise laser wisps on the Aquarium level).
Haven't yet played the two Adventure games to judge and compare.
Sonic Labyrinth being at the very bottom of lists like these always amuses me. The game can be beaten in under an hour and is honestly relatively competent as a little, quick-fire Game Gear puzzle game. But, because it conceptually goes SO far against what Sonic usually does (slow down shoes?! What in the world...) everybody turbo hates it. And frankly, I can't blame anybody for that... but I do think games like Rise of Lyric (that are a thousand hours long, boring AND ludicrously buggy) probably deserve to be placed lower, if you ask me.
Hey, "Sonic Spinball" is a good pinball game with tiny sections of platforming that are designed only to enhance the pinball gameplay! As such, the slower, more precise movement and jumping physics are properly designed to fit in with the levers, bumpers, and other pinball artifacts. (Meanwhile, Sonic still has plenty of speed in his standard ball form.) It's not actually a platformer at all, and you should never think of it as one in order to fully understand just how well the game actually works. That's why the community as a whole has actually given it a decent rating.
It’s a shame it’s just games that have appeared on Nintendo consoles because Sonic R, the Saturn racing title is really good and a much better game than Mario Kart 64.
Sonic Adventure 1 is better then 2 in almost every aspect.
I don't get why people seem to love SA2 but slam SA1.
Sonic 2 is better than Sonic 3 because it has more Zones. Other than that, they are very similar and both deserve to be at the top of the list. Sonic 2 is the best game though.
@TheFrenchiestFry It might partly be because of muppets like me who rated it highly because I forgot they were talking about just the versions on Nintendo platforms (basically I didn't really read properly and thought it was the main console version)
Been hoping Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric would be released on PC now that WiiU is gone. But probably still locked under some stupid license deal with Nintendo.
My Top 10
1. Sonic 3 & Knuckles
2. Sonic the Hedgehog CD
3. Sonic the Hedgehog (Master System)
4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Mega Drive)
5. Sonic Adventure 2 (Dreamcast)
6. Sonic Adventure (Dreamcast)
7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Master System)
8. Sonic Generations (Xbox 360/PS3)
9. Sonic Rush
10 Sonic All Stars Racing Transformed
@Caryslan 3 Words: Big's Fishing Levels.
I don't slam SA1 by any means (it's still my 2nd favorite 3D Sonic game), but there are good reasons I prefer the sequel. Aside from Big's levels, Amy's levels aren't that popular, either. Meanwhile, SA2B has a better story, better boss fights, improved Chao Gardens, and a good Versus Mode.
@nocdaes Yes, "Sonic 2" is longer, even when accounting for the longer levels in "Sonic 3," as well as having a much better versus mode; but Sonic 3 has a save feature, moveset improvements, power-up additions, better boss fights, and level transitions. Overall, I rank them about even.
However, "Sonic 3 & Knuckles" is better than either of them.
@Reprise You can fix that mistake at any time, you know.
@Gelantious Or they just don't want to lose money by making another version of that garbage pile.
@BulbasaurusRex Sure, I probably will. I always get confused why Nintendolife always insists on only including the 'Nintendo versions' and only the games available on Nintendo platforms in these lists. I know, I know, the clue is in the name of the website, but still... it would be nice to have a list of reader's favourite Sonic games without any limitations on what can be included.
@ShadowofTwilight22 You're entitled to your opinion the same as I am mine. I frankly don't care whether you think Sonic somehow hasn't gotten enough love from Sega; from my perspective he's the ONLY IP they ever really talk about, and it's been to the direct detriment of the rest of their once amazing and huge catalog. I don't know whether you're old enough to have experienced what it was like when Sega was still making consoles, but they were one of the most prolific and innovative developers in the entire industry back then, and their staple of RPG and Arcade coin-op properties in particular were second to none. There's a reason so many gamers who were fortunate enough to enjoy that era are so vocal, and Sonic has come to represent an obstacle to ever seeing most of those beloved franchises ever again. As I've said before, Sonic isn't the face of Sega's glory days so much as he's become a constant reminder that those glory days are well behind them.
I don't post my "vitriol" (although my weariness of Sonic and the endless fawning over him two decades later has admittedly come close to reaching that point) just to troll or spoil the enjoyment folks like yourself may still get out of it. I post because there's just the SLIGHTEST hope that somewhere, someone with actual pull at Sega might be viewing these comments. I've written letters directly to them, I even took the time to fill out all those in-game surveys about future games I hoped to see in their Ages line (you know, the one they ended up cancelling anyway because for all their talk about wanting and listening to consumer feedback, their actions tell the real story). In any case, I read somewhere in a marketing article that a single person who takes the time to write a letter or post an opinion or request in an online forum can be equated to FIVE HUNDRED consumers who likely feel the same way.
And my efforts haven't been limited to just Sonic and Sega games; I headed up one of the largest threads ever at the US PlayStation forums for the Daisenryaku franchise, a series of turn-based strategy games featuring extensive rosters of real-life units from either the WWII or Modern eras. I've corresponded with localization publishers about bringing overlooked IPs to the West. I introduced family and friends to games like Daisenryku VII: Modern Military Tactics Exceed and the original Valkyria Chronicles, and EVERY ONE OF THEM ended up purchasing their own copies.
That's why I'm here, not to annoy you or to troll without a genuine purpose, but to try and influence things the only way I can. It may not amount to anything tangible, but staying silent guarantees that nothing will change.
And as for my criticism of Nintendo Life, you need only look at the number of Sonic articles posted within the past 24-48 hours to see that my observations have merit. Just be glad it's an IP you actually care about that's getting support from Sega and this website as opposed to watching it get endlessly ignored because of one single, tired-out franchise.
@Skelliot thanks will try it out
@ShadowofTwilight22 Maybe you should look at how many of these remakes and remasters have been outsourced to third parties. Even Shenmue 3 required a Kickstarter to exist.
Obviously your cup of tea differs from mine, and there's nothing wrong with that. But it won't stop me from continuing to go to bat for some of those "poor-selling" IPs you mentioned. I highly suspect that if a new or remastered Skies of Arcadia or Shining Force were ever announced the reception would be on par with what Nintendo discovered with Fire Emblem. The demand is there. Maybe you don't care in the same way I no longer care about Sonic, but that doesn't make it not so.
@Bolt_Strike I wonder where the Xbox/PlayStation version of Sonic Generations would have appeared on this list? Top 5 I suspect. I actually went out and bought an Xbox purely for that game, and it was well worth it.
@Inaroomalone Same. Finding out the 360 and PS3 had a MUCH better version of Unleashed was what pushed me to buy a 360 (which in retrospect was a bit of a mistake, I should've bought a PS3 because its exclusives were better) and that's what first opened my eyes to "Nintendo doesn't get good third party games anymore".
I would also agree that both of them would be Top 5 Sonic games in this fanbase.
@ShadowofTwilight22 Maybe you're unaware of some of the incredible ineptitude on the part of Sega's higher-ups with regard to why some of those other IPs didn't sell as well. Only the first of three interlocking Scenarios of Shining Force III were brought to the West, leaving fans with an eternally unresolved cliffhanger and incomplete storyline. Apparently their meddling was so bad that it caused Yeam Camelot to leave the company to found their own studio. The incredibly ambitious (for the time) four-disc Panzer Dragoon Saga only saw 3,000 copies released for the entire North American market (pretty hard to have high sales numbers when you don't bother having enough to sell in the first place). Working Designs became their most beloved third party localization publisher beginning with the Sega CD by bringing LUNAR, Dragon Force, Magic Knight RayEarth, Iron Storm, and other greats here. Their reward (at least the one that broke the camel's back)? Getting relegated to an out-of-the-way booth at (then) CES, which prompted them to take the LUNAR: Silver Star Story and other projects they had in development for the Saturn with them over to Sony. Sega even managed to completely bungle one of the most basic features for the Dreamcast, launching it with pretty much ZERO copy protection, which doomed it out of the gate.
As for Skies of Arcadia, based on my own personal interactions elsewhere the response to either a remaster or new installment would be overwhelming.
It's pretty difficult to defend Sega for having sound corporate policies and competent management given their track record. They drove themselves out of the console business through sheer ineptitude, full stop. As for why we never have gotten either Saturn or Dreamcast compilations when they've made so many Genesis ones, again it's for the same reason as their endless promotion of Sonic: while fans would welcome them with open arms, they serve as a reminder to Sega's bigwigs of all the self-inflicted damage of those years and the fall from when they were literally at the top of the industry.
@doctorhino Agreed. I don't understand why that wasn't done ages ago.
Late here but the poll is quite unbalanced and misses on a few important titles (like Generations on consoles of course) and all of that is simply due to the fact that this poll includes Sonic games that are "available on Nintendo consoles", not to mention that users here are delusional and mostly do not care about Sonic, giving a few games there too high or too low place they deserve. The old retrospective reviews on certain games (like SA2B) add more to the problems of this said poll. At least they are generous to put Sonic 3 at #1 because anyone outside of being a Sonic fan would put Sonic 2 or Mania because that is what everyone perfers. Thanks but no thanks.
@Snatcher I'm sorry, "fan game"? Mania is a actual sold product by SEGA, it is a official game from bottom to top.
@everynowandben Sounds like you are playing Sonic games the wrong way.
@CallingSonicSpeed The devs are from a fan game called sonic mania.
@Snatcher Never have I heard when Whitehead and his team worked on a fangame that was called Sonic Mania, Mania was created as a official game from the start of it's development and the devs weren't just brought in to SEGA's HQ because they felt like it.
@CallingSonicSpeed sorry I got it mixed up, Sonic mania uses builds from a fan game, and sonic mania wile it is sega's the team was made up from people who have made fanmade sonic games or ports to even remasters, I called it a fan game, I meant its a game made by sonic fans, and thats why it did so good.
sonic 1 sms was my first sonic game and one of my all time favourites (maybe a little of the nostalgia talking) so nice to see it got some love in this poll
@CallingSonicSpeed Sounds like you've been playing the wrong games.
@Snatcher Nowhere in the development did they used builds from a certain fangame. I assume you mean the Retro/Star Engine, which is Whitehead's own made engine and was also only used in 2 fangames, yes, but Mania does not use assets from any of them. Calling them "Sonic fans" is rather unprofessional, they are talented and professional developers who learned how to make games and just so happen to be big fans of Sonic.
@everynowandben You gave Sword & Shield a 9/10, I don't think that makes you any better.
@CallingSonicSpeed As to why I said sonic fan, I didn't say they weren't talented bc man this is one of the best sonic games ever made. I just called them sonic fans bc, well they are, and they have said so them self, and to go as far as for some of those devs to have made remasters. and to get a shot to make a game like this is just amazing, In short, all I was trying to say was this game wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for these people.
@CallingSonicSpeed My true score for that game (on GameFAQs) is 7/10. I typically rank games on NL relative to whatever else is on the poll or list at the time. Pokémon S&S provided me with over 100 hours of fun, and I greatly prefer the DLC concept over a third version. I also appreciated the QoL improvements to the formula. S&S is a breezy and frictionless, yet charming and engaging title. It has flaws, such as sub-par graphics, and the dexit situation, but it was fun from start to finish. Have you ever actually played it? Are there thoughts behind your opinions?
@Snatcher Right, you could have made your comment more clear then.
@CallingSonicSpeed I could have LOL.
@everynowandben I did and stopped playing 1/4th of it's way. It wasn't good, much like all Pokemon. Sounds ridiculous but i'm not trying to convince everyone to play other games than Pokemon because people will still like this series.
I've never been too into the classic games, they just don't appeal to me much and yet I see the general consensus being that "they're so obviously better", I just don't see it.
Sonic Heroes was done dirty here though, and Forces is a little higher than it should be (story book games worse than Forces? Chill they ain't THAT bad)
Colors Wii is higher than it should be too
Am I the only one that thoroughly enjoy Sonic Lost World? My best sonic game is Sonic Colour, followed by Sonic Lost World or Sonic 2. Reviewers generally gave Sonic Lost World bad ratings because of the game's high demand for competent platforming skills, which many reviewers lack.
@electrolite77 definitely disagree with the Sa2 comment it's regarded as of the best sonic/video games for a reason. And it was also one of the top best selling video games for the GC too. I'm gonna set aside my biases and say, although this game hasn't aged well in some aspects it's still a solid game and rated highly for a reason.
I didn't see Sonic 06 at the bottom so I started to think they were about to troll us make it number 1. It's weird that Sonic 06 isn't on this list.
@Sakowak did you read the article? Which Nintendo console have you played Sonic 06 on?
I can't agree with all of the ordering but nice to see that Origins is #1 If the two All-Stars racing games were included they should have been very near the top, especially Transformed. Amazing games.
[edit] lol more people must be voting as the order keeps changing. When I posted, Origins was #1.
@BartoxTharglod Diabolically based comment. I played SA2 to the end of the Last Story and while the Sonic/Shadow stages are the best parts of this game, and the ending is ***** awesome, it is certainly not better than some of the games earlier in the list.
I went from despising Sonic CD's gameplay and loving everything else about it to loving EVERYTHING once I shifted my perspective on how to approach it's levels. While I ultimately think 2/3K have better level design, once I accepted the fact that CD's level design is more akin to playgrounds than race courses, I couldn't put the game down.
@BartoxTharglod Sonic CD is a game that is very off putting at first because the Time Travel Mechanic is obtuse. There should have been a level or tutorial teaching you how to use it. Worse, it's not even clear WHY you are time traveling, and when you do learn that you have to destroy something in the past, it's still not clean if you should time travel again. However, once you learn and understand the system, it's quite brilliant. It's the learning curve that sucks. (Game mechanics should be taught within the game, that's where Sonic CD fails.) Sonic CD is arguably the best Sonic game, even ahead of Mania.
@smithpa01 Check out sonic-sms-remake, thats the website name. These are basically Origins/Mania remakes. New levels, widescreen support, additional levels. They have the first two games done. You can play them on the new Xbox, Windows, or Android. These are fan made, so they are released as free software.
@BulbasaurusRex Just saw this comment after this article's been reposted, so apologies for the very late response.
But I'm sorry, how exactly are the likes of Tails/Eggman's mech shooting and Knuckles/Rouge's treasure hunting significantly better than Big's fishing? That's like saying cutting off your leg is better than getting stabbed in the chest. They're both really bad.
Both Adventure games are overrated, not just one or the other.
Compilations should never be on lists like this. It's exactly the same as Metroid Prime Trilogy being considered the best Metroid game.
Rush, Rush Adventure and the Advance games are all wonderful. I did love me some Black Knight and Secret Rings too;
Really, the only Sonic game on a Nintendo system that I actively disliked is Forces. One of the worst - if not THE worst - Sonic games in the last ten years.
I rather play Boom on WiiU
...
Did they seriously just add to this list a compilation of four games already appearing on this list?
@Dr_Corndog And it doesn't even beat three of the games included. I understand Sonic 3 placing higher, Michael Jackson music and all that, but Origins should still beat Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic 2.
@thinkhector Hey, thanks! Those are really cool! I had no idea they existed, I've been making my own incredibly similar project in my spare time. Mine sticks a lot more to the original layouts and adds QOL improvements, and ties all 4 games together with story mode and animated sequences, like Origins. Rather than a new or altered game I just want a "perfect" modern way to play the old games I love.
But I really like the new levels and the tweaks to the old ones that they did, I'm going to enjoy playing them through properly! (I only played to the Marble Zone boss on S1 and tried out a few characters in S2 just to test what I thought of the remakes, didn't have time to properly play them yet). Their 8bit versions of Amy, Knuckles, Mighty, Ray, and Shadow are adorable That team did a wonderful job.
@Dr_Corndog The list was already pretty broken by having Sonic 3 and Sonic & Knuckles be separate games, and not have the option to vote for S3+K. Thought that was weird the first time round, as some people would just vote for one or the other thinking it counted as both, its splitting the vote really, and not giving either a fair shout.
But yeah, if they don't include Mega Collection, Gems Collection and the DS compilation, it seems strange to include Origins, even though they are remakes.
That STILL sounds strange. "On nintendo consoles"
I own every single one of these and it always comes back to the very first Sonic game. Sonic 1 on both the Master System/Game Gear and Megadrive are the best games to me.
The list doesn't have Sonic Fighters the Arcade game from Sonic Gems Collection... Only way to play it! 💎
@PokemonDMG No Sonic R, All-Stars Racing, or Racing Transformed either - the article says its a list of platformers only... though the title is misleading.
I will say this list reminds me of why sonic never meshed with me growing up. I played the originals because I didn’t have a lot of games but there was much better stuff to play (especially considering I got a SNES growing up as well). Much preferred shinobi and alex kidd to the blue needlemouse. Every now and then I will pick up a collection, letting fan hype fool me into thinking I remembered the games wrong. Nope. Aside from the great music I have not found a sonic game I found fun.
Just thought I'd mention this: but I always remember the weird TV ad for Sonic and Knuckles here in Ireland and I believe it was aired in the U.K too. You had what looked like a computer screen with their heads on it and a weird voice talking then it just abruptly ended with the main event on screen and a date which was 18/10/94. That drove me nuts for weeks because I had no idea what it was.
@RubyCarbuncle "Sonic 1 on both the Master System/Game Gear and Megadrive is the best game to me."
Surely you mean 'are the best games for me'.
Yes this is it here. I've forgotten how to embed videos here but here it is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mattNF_7PrQ
@Wesker Yes a simple typing error due to tiredness.
For me, nothing will ever beat the trio Sonic Adventure 2: Battle and Sonic Mega Collection on the GC and Sonic Advance on the GBA.
I said it before, but Sonic Advance feels like a true Sonic the Hedgehog 4 before the actual disastrous 4 and the amazing Mania. It even has playable Amy and doesn't play like Sonic, Tails or Knuckles. I think they changed her to play like them in Advance 2 and 3, though.
I'm still disappointed the Advance trilogy was released on the Wii U Virtual Console in Japan only, the west got nothing.
For Mega Collection, you have the 2D classics that defined Sonic and their Sonic & Knuckles lock-on counterparts plus Puyo Puyo (via Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine) and Ristar, great games on their own. If you play the Japanese version you also get The Ooze and Comix Zone.
The only game missing here to make it close to the absolute Sonic Collection is Sonic CD, maybe Knuckles' Chaotix but that would have been more subtle for Gems Collection.
@RubyCarbuncle That's strange, I don't ever remember seeing that - and I was FULLY obsessed with Sonic stuff in 94 and I remember all the old UK Sega adverts from the 80s through 90s clearly and can recite them word for word, from the Master System "Do Me a Favour" ads, through the Pirate TV stuff, Cyber Razor cut, etc. to the Dreamcast campaigns.
99% of the time UK gets the same adverts as Ireland, but I genuinely don't remember that one! Its kinda cool to raise awareness and interest that way, quite a lot of companies did it back then, to get people talking and speculating...
I guess the modern equivalent is similar to how lots of the "rumours" and "leaks" we get are actually carefully orchestrated to raise awareness and also judge public feedback and responses without commiting to anything. Or maybe this was the first example of Sega's wold famous technique of "announcing an announcement" ?!
Anyway thanks for posting thats very cool to see!
@HammerGalladeBro @DarkTone It was such a strange time for me back then to see Sonic games appearing on Nintendo systems. I'd felt weird enough playing Sonic on the NeoGeo Pocket a couple of years earlier... but on a NINTENDO system? What was the world coming to!
But as a die hard Sega fan, I bought a GameCube pretty much on launch specifically to play Super Monkey Ball So it was cool that Sonic felt like he found a new home with Nintendo, of sorts... til Sega started releasing system exclusive games for Xbox and PS2 as well of course, and I had to get those as well!
I'm not really into Smash Bros or the Olympic titles, but its kinda neat to see Sonic and Mario appearing in the same games, and being friends. I like it, even though 10 year old me would never have believed it!
Just need to reiterate my pro- 3D Blast views..
@NinChocolate I like 3d Blast! As someone whose family couldn't afford a Megadrive, then finally getting one second hand in 1995, Sonic 3D has the distinction of being the only MD game I actually paid full price for, having saved up for around a year knowing it was coming out. Didn't regret it for a minute - the feeling of running around Green Hills but now with 3D movement was something very special. I clearly remember my friend visiting and showing it to him and he was blown away too Felt very special to see a "Donkey Kong Country" style look for Sonic, Tails and Knuckles too.
@KayFiOS Sonic 2 and S&K do have the benefit of not including Sonic CD, though.
@samuelvictor I've always considered them separate games for most purposes, myself. I know that makes me a bit of a heretic in the Sonic fandom.
Would be great if Sega can port Sonic and the Seven Rings and Black Knight on Nintendo Switch. Personally did enjoy Sonic Forces, it was better than expected. I remembered going right in, without know too much about the game at the time. Probably because I am a fan of both Sonic Adventure 1 and 2 (and Heroes). The 3D Sonics might not be perfect, but really love the music and cinematic feel in these.
@Dr_Corndog I can understand that, I've often said for people who grew up with owning just one of the games it makes sense that they would feel like independent things. My concern was more that nowadays, people seem to think of S3+K as one game and perhaps not even be aware of the fact they were 2 carts originally... and I've heard a lot of younger fans call the combined game "Sonic 3" and some others call it "Sonic and Knuckles"... so having them separate but expecting people to literally type in the name of the game to search and vote for it (as was originally the case before this article was published) means that I reckon a good amount of votes were split between the 2 games, and many wouldn't have bothered voting for both, or even be aware they needed to.
I know it doesn't really matter but stuff like that triggers my pernickity-ness. Whats the point in a tiered list if the rules aren't clear and consistent? But I'm trying to pretend to myself like it doesn't bother me, and just have a nice conversation about Sonic games instead
Sonic Forces does not deserve that high up a ranking...
never knew a "best sonic game" ever existed
Knuckles was the best only 1Mph speed difference with the ability to glide and climb put any cartridge in you get balls!
Sonic 3 and knuckles was the best Sonic game.
@Dr_Corndog I actually enjoyed CD this time. Maybe it's because the time stones were easy enough to get, but I ended up liking it more than Sonic 1.
I really don't think Sonic Boom is the worst Sonic game by a long stretch. Sonic and the Secret rings remains my biggest let down.
It's a shame this list only contains platformers as the Bioware RPG Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood on the DS is one of the best Sonic games.
I’m playing lost world on the 3ds. It’s definitely a top 3 3D platformer on the 3ds.🤔.
You know, Sonic Colours Ultimate appears to be missing from this list.
Wow so many utterly forgettable and crap games. How did this series ever survive as long as it did when the best games were uncontrovertably the first few?
New hot take: Adventure games are only considered bad because YouTubers like Projared and Arin Hanson told the children of 2013-2016 to hate them.
The Dreamcast originals should be the focus here; both Adventure games' GameCube ports (And subsequent re-releases) are pretty horrid.
@FantasiaWHT Well, this doesn't apply to me, but seems evident by social media, comment sections, forums etc, that for many of the hardcore fanbase who are usually in the younger demographics (say, 35 and younger) who didn't grow up with the "good" games, Sonic is primarily something they love because they discovered the characters through the multitude of TV shows, comics series, and movies, many of which are very well regarded. Often they discover those first and love the characters and designs - a huge portion of the community draw fan art, make original characters, create fan games, write fan fiction etc. The games are almost secondary to the characters and worlds. The music is also a huge part of people's appreciation - even some of the "worst" games have fantastic music.
Of course, there's also the people who were little kids when they first played some of the "bad" games, enjoyed them and have nostalgia for them. They may have also become aware of the characters through Nintendo games like the Smash Bros or "Mario & Sonic" series of games. Loving the characters and worlds, yet being used to the games generally being a 5-7 out of 10 experience means your expectations aren't that high for you to still enjoy them despite their flaws. Some people even enjoy playing "bad" games and laughing at exploiting the glitches or jank - there's a whole sub culture of people who only play "bad" games ironically and get enjoyment from laughing at them or trying to find new ways to break them or exploit the bugs. I don't personally understand this, but each to their own!
The people who are the most critical of the newer games seem to be older fans, like me, who remember when Sonic ruled the world and all the games were guaranteed classics. Things have felt like they were mostly in decline since then. Its a very different experience to someone who grew up with the less than perfect games, but still enjoyed them.
That said though, there have been plenty of more recent games that are good, a lot of which aren't on this list either because they weren't on a Nintendo console, or because they aren't in the platforming genre. For example, I'd rank All Stars Racing Transformed as the best kart racer ever - even above Mario Kart 8, and most people seem to agree that the "proper" versions of Generations and Unleashed are good. My own personal favourite is Mania, which is a new game, but of course in the old style, so you might not count it.
@samuelvictor So basically they made the "Anniversary" Edition, but you want to work on the "Classic" Edition? Lol Maybe one day they will release a Sonic Origins 2.
@thinkhector Haha, kindof. But my verion is very like Origins Anniversary mode, in that its full widescreen, smoother, added moves like spindash, drop dash, and has animated cutscenes... but the actual level design is pretty much identical.
The remakes you posted did some of that too, but instead of just recreating the 8bit levels in a modern engine, they changed sections, made them longer, added new zones (like 8bit versions of levels and enemies from the 16bit games) changed the Emnerald & Special Stage mechancis, and added tonnes of new characters. Its a very cool variation and will be fun for me to play through, though I'll still prefer the original levels because those are what I grew up with.
But I still want just a pure experience of playing the exact same old games, but with modern QOL engine improvements, and thats what I'm making, so I don't mind that I already did all this work only to find someone else did something similar
I would absolutely LOVE if Sega is working on an Origins 2 doing exactly this. But I doubt it, so I'm making my own. If they eventually decide to do it themselves, I'll still be delighted, as more people will be able to enjoy the games I love so much I won't feel I've wasted my time, as its a fun hobby project in between my actual commercial projects, and I also think I might end up doing a "Freedom Planet" style thing and one day make my own sprites and tiles and use my Sonic engine to make an original game in the 8bit style.
For NGPC sonic. That was good.
@nightopian Oh yes, most definitely one of my favourite 2d Sonic games! I pre-ordered the NGPC in Aqua Blue specifically to get Sonic Pocket Adventure, and it was more than worth it, even though that took something like £100 out of my budget for buying Dreamcast games (which was launching around the same time).
It was crazy to be playing a Sonic game on a non-Sega console for the first time... not counting the Tiger Game.com because, well, its hardly a games console in reality is it? Of course, the reason Pocket Adventure its not on this list is because its never been available on a Nintendo platform.
Sadly there seems to be some copyright issues related to the game - it was completely missed out from the Sonic Encyclo-speedia because of not being able to use the art or screenshots. Perhaps whoever currently owns SNK has some split rights hold over it?
Sonic 3 & Knuckles (original carts with lock on and original music), Sonic Adventure, Sonic Generations and then Mania for me.
Feel like there’s always some nostalgic bias at play with Sonic 1-2-3. I’ve played them, they were alright, but definitely not what I’d call the best. Sonic 1 especially. Sonic Mania on the other hand I enjoyed a ton more despite it really not being that different to the older ones, it’s a curious thing, haha. The music might have something to do with it, the compositions are great but the sound gets more on my nerves than making me bop. I can safely say that most of the sonic games I’ve played struggle to be ranked because I find them all equally mediocre (except Mania and Generations, and I’d love to play unleashed someday too) but I’m still a big fan of the series for everything around the character and what it has meant to me as I grew up.
@samuelvictor I know SEGA is getting a lot of grief for some of the bugs in Origins. (But hey, Nintendo didn't actually hit it out of the park with it's N64 Switch emulator at first.) There is one area where SEGA kills Nintendo. SEGA is actually fine with fan made games as long as you don't attempt to sell them. Nintendo is striking down channels, modders, and even just people streaming their music left and right. SEGA literally hired "fans" to make Sonic Mania. I don't see Nintendo doing something like that.
There seems to be a real growing change of opinion of Sonic Unleashed. (That's the one where you begging a WereHog.) Just like with Sonic CD, people are starting to place it at the top of the list. Often times, the simpler games are regarded higher, but overtime, the more complicated games become looked at thru a new lens.
As often, some games are in totally wrong places.
@thinkhector Absolutely. I think the real respect for the fans and fan creations is a huge part of what has kept Sonic popular despite missteps, and buys Sega a lot of good will. They even feature fan games and fan art in their official live streams, repost them on official social media, and reference them in big projects like the movies... plus of course hiring some of the biggest and most talented creators to work for them on official projects.
The only reason I'm slightly hesitant to post my "fangame" publicly once its done without at least asking first is that its so close to the original games, rather than a reinterpretation like the one you posted about. Normally I'd assume Sega wouldn't care, but there is a small chance they are actually developing an "Origins 2" or something and just havent' annoucend it yet, and my project could hurt them somehow, which is not what I want at all. We'll see what happens. If they'd prefer I don't release it, I can always make my own 8bit adventure with new levels
As for Unleashed, I'm still not 100% sold on the Werehog parts, though its a cool idea... but I think the fairly unanimous opinion within the fandom seems to be that the 3d/boost levels in the "full fat" console versions are some of the best 3d Sonic has ever been.
I think the reason why there was initially such distain towards it was that for non-fans it was yet another inperfect Sonic game, and for Sonic fans, they had been growing more and more amxious for "an actual good 3d Sonic" without tacking on extra gameplay gimmicks - so many in a row - firstly the fishing/shooting/hunting of the Adventure games, then the team-up puzzles of Heroes, Shooting of Shadow, Swords in Black Knight, Waggle stuff in Secret Rings, Wisps in Colours, etc etc etc its never ending. and during the whole Saturn/N64?Playstation era, Sonic fans had been waiting for a 3d Sonic game simialr to Mario 64 but obviously faster and with larger areas to run in... and it never came. Sonic Adventure's action levels raised people's hopes, but even at the time there was active backlash against all the "non-Sonic" style filler in that game. Every new game that added a gimmick and split the gameplay in half made people more and more angry/exhausted.
But looking back, Unleashed was going in a good direction, and lead to Generations being really great And of course, there were many people who grew up with the 3D Sonic games only, and were never really aware of this 5-10 year growing unrest in the older generation of fans. X-Treme being cancelled and restarted so many times really did a huge amount of damage to the momentum of Sonic as a brand, sadly. I'm glad things are more positive nowadays
I feel like people are review bombing Sonic Origins. I get it, the music isn't the Michael Jackson stuff, but did you really need to knock it below Sonic 1? Like have you even played Sonic 1? That game doesn't have Michael Jackson music either, and it's a terrible game. At least Origins had a fantastic gallery.
@samuelvictor I remember playing Sonic 1 on a Genesis for the first time in my cousin's house back in 1997. Back then, I didn't know anything about the rivalry between SEGA and Nintendo. I ended up liking the character and the game. I was definitely glad when Sonic finally came to Nintendo systems, it was like
a birthday gift of sorts. Years later I understood the cost of that.
To this day I still cannot wrap my head around the idea of Mario and Sonic being together in the Olympics. In Smash it's not so weird at this point given the amount of third-party characters it has. But I'm glad Sonic was one of the first "guests" and the first one to be a "veteran guest" since Snake didn't return in Smash 4.
One good thing about Sonic appearing in Smash is that it gave us a physical trophy of him in his amiibo. It may not be the best pose, but if you set it appropriately with the rather decent Mario amiibo, it can look like they're ready to kill each other.
Speaking of Sonic Pocket Adventure, that's a game I haven't played yet. They should bring that to Switch as well, maybe in a NEOGEO Pocket Color Collection 2.
@HammerGalladeBro Yeah, I've told this story before, but as a kid I wasn't really into videogames much... until I played Sonic 1 at a friend's house. I instantly loved the character, the world, the music, and became obsessed. My parents couldn't afford a Megadrive so I went years without my own copy, but in that time inbetween I did almost nothing but hum the Green Hill zone song (and teach myself to play it on the piano!), run around in circles pretending to be Sonic, draw Sonic on every piece of paper I could find, even taught myself to program to try and make my own version for our ancient Commodore. Of course, I also started reading the comics, buying any toy or plushie I saw, watching the cartoons, buying the novels etc. Just something about it captured my attention like nothing before or since. No idea exactly why it clicked so much with me, it just did, and I still am more irrationally emotionally attached to Sonic as a brand than any other.
Pocket Adventure really is a great game - although its kindof like a port of Sonic 2, with Sonic 3's music, more than an original game. At the time, it was by far the most impressive portable Sonic we'd ever seen and far closer to the 16bit titles than Sega's 8bit games. I'd definitely buy it if it came to Switch. Sadly as I said I think Sega have had some trouble getting the rights as they were split with SNK and who owns exactly what parts of SNK can be a complex issue nowadays, especially for more niche / one-off products. They couldn't even clear the cover art to use in their recent encylopdeia of Sonic games I really do hope it gets sorted.
Yes the Sonic Amiibo isn't my favourite pose, but its cool that it exists. Yesterday I was looking at the First4Figures SNBOOM series of classic figures, wondering if they'd display well with Amiibos and Totakus, they look really nice representations of the classic characters and I love that there is Amy, Tails, Knuckles and Metal Sonic available. I think they are around 7-10cm tall and come on a round Amiibo-like base.
Controversial opinion apparently... but, Secret Rings is an underrated gem. It really was the starting point for where Sonic Team would take the franchise with Unleashed (Day Time), Generations and Forces with extremely fast on-rail levels. I think the only reason people dislike it is they either never tried as it was part of the "Sonic games are bad" period or it had motion controls. The game was fire in a lot of places.
@Wexter Well, like almost every "bad" Sonic game, there's actually a lot about it that's good. Its rare for there to be a game in the series with nothing going for it.
Some people were put off by the Storybook Games, and didn't feel the Arabian Nights aesthetic of Secret Rings fitted Sonic. I personally didn't mind it - I was less keen on Sonic having a sword in the semi sequel.
But I think the 2 biggest issues were basically becase it is was on the Wii. Firstly, the Wii was starting to get a reputation for a lot of shovelware and games that were a lot more simplistic than those of the competeing 360, PS3 and PC titles... and Secret Rings is quite "on rails" (litearlly!), short, and the story sequences are mostly static images. Secondly, many people don't like motion controls, and to make it worse, the motion controls in Secret Rings are fairly unresponsive and inconsistent - again a problem with many Wii games.
I truly feel if the exact same game have been released a year or two earlier on Gamecube, Xbox and PS2 with standard controls, it would have had a far better response.
The essentials for me are: (1) Sonic 3 & Knuckles (really is it’s own experience when combined; especially given the super chaos emeralds and hyper sonic). (2) Sonic and Knuckles (love the added challenge and Knuckles playability over S3; and I think the levels are superior to S3). (3) S2. (4) S3. (5) Sonic Mania. (6) S1. (7) Sonic CD. There are other great-to-good Sonic games, but those are the ones I could come back to any time with unbridled joy.
This is probably the most depressing comments section I've ever seen on Nintendo Life. So much bitterness and negativity. As for the list itself I can't either agree nor disagree; every Sonic game is enjoyable to me.
@samuelvictor that’s awesome and great memories! 3D Blast is gem no matter what they say lol
@Snatcher
"Look this list, kinda sucks, I love sonic AD 2 but its not that good, It has bad, graphics, controls, and some really stupid levels"
Aside from graphics, I can say the same about Sonic 2. Ah yes, super small screen where you can't see what is coming ahead of you. The half-pipe is a nightmare to complete. Most of the levels have dumb enemies that snipe you if you weren't aware of them/bad levels like Metropolis Zone. Also unless you are really good at the half-pipe, getting 50 rings and traveling to them takes a LOOOOOT of slow, tedious backtracking. Ever gone to the secluded checkpoint in Chemical Plant 2? Aquatic Ruin 2? Mystic Cave (I forget if 1 or 2) where you cannot have enough by the time you reach the checkpoint and MUST backtrack? It's a pain and made me hate going after Super Sonic. Only for Tails to screw me over or the Sonic only reduced cap being very strict.
Sure Sonic 2 is fun if you know how to play the game. But if you don't, good luck.
SA2 is decent by dreamcast standards for graphics, controls yes have bad attributes, and yes bad levels exist. But it's still the best non-boost 3D Sonic game and nothing has come close, aside from SA1 for those that like its style better.
I'd rather have a game that is divisive than a game that is boring one. Also like Sonic 2, SA2 gets better if you learn how to get all A ranks. Sure the glitches are much more noticeable then (which even on my GC copy could be caused by the Battle port), but it makes you appreciate the Sonic levels a lot more. For the Mecha stages...yeah it's just memorizing the enemy jumpscares and being careful. For the Treasure Hunting ones it's memorizing a route and getting lucky. It's fun to run quickly through them, but yeah being dependent on luck is lame.
@FlameRunnerFast Also I think Sonic 3&K fixed a lot of these issues. It's the much better game and I'm not exactly sure why people prefer 2 over it.
@FlameRunnerFast Idk why I knocked the graphics, that was a really unfair criticism.
I agree with all of what you said! And I love sonic ad2 it was my 2nd 3d sonic game I ever played and And I love it.
I think when I wrote that comment it was outside of my personal bias for the game, and looking at it from a game standpoint, which looking at the comment now, is pretty silly.
Funny how Sonic Adventure 2 manage to hit as high as it did for what a mess that game is, but I did have crazy fun with it when it came out so.
Considering I couldn't get into Sonic Mania despite seeing how polished that game was, I realized I was never the big sonic fan I thought I once was.
MAN... Mario did really beat Sonic on tthe game department. There isn't 1 game better than SMB3. On 3D there isn't even a fight...
@Kevember that is sonic on videogames....
Tails Adventure deserved better.
@BartoxAbrasiveness I played Sonic CD on my PC and I prefer Sonic 2.
I honestly thought that sonic labyrinth would be last place because… well it’s kind of a load of crap. And I also thought that sonic mania would be first but S3&k works just fine. I like both of them to be honest
"The worst thing we can say about Sonic 3 is that, personally, we didn't much care for his redrawn sprite in this third outing."
YES. THANK YOU. I'VE FELT SO ALONE IN SAYING HIS 1/2/CD SPRITE IS BETTER.
Top 3 games are great but Nintendolife was wearing nostalgia glasses when rating these games.
@Dman10 nintendo life didn't rate them people who rated them did on the website did
@Dman10
its ranked by user scores so make sure you rate the games before you complain about the order 🙂
"Best Sonic Games Of All Time"
is a weird headline, given that:
"We're only featuring Sonic platformers that have appeared on Nintendo platforms — be it as part of a collection or as an individual release..."
and also:
"let's check out the best (and worst) Sonic games on Nintendo systems."
i think other similar articles youve posted read "All Sonic Games on Nintendo Systems Ranked" or something similar, right?
anyway cool list! ty 👍
My Top 5 Sonic Games:
🥇Sonic The Hedgehog 1 (MD)
🥈Sonic The Hedgehog 1 (MS)
🥉Sonic & Knuckles
4️⃣Sonic Adventure 2 Battle (GC)
5️⃣Sonic Advance 3 (GBA)
@FlameRunnerFast
3 is technically superior (graphically advanced, aurally advanced, longer, etc) but i prefer just about everything about 2 including the music, the character designs, the level designs, and especially the pacing. 3's levels get really monotonous, and if im not mistaken, they are like 3 parts long? nah.
i was so hyped for s3+k but it just didnt hit the same for me. ✌️
In 2023, I’d say my top 5 Sonic games are:
1. Sonic Frontiers
2. Sonic 2
3. Sonic 3
4. Sonic Mania
5. Sonic and Knuckles
Looking through this list really makes Superstars feel triumphant by comparison. Don’t hate on me for putting Frontiers first. It’s the most fun Sonic game, imo. Had a blast with it.
So Superstars isn't better than games like the Master System original game? Are you sure?
It's 2023 and we're still categorising Sonic 3 and Sonic & Knuckles as two separate games?
This is a weak list. But i guess its my fault because I didn't vote?
Sonic is a franchise that I play and play, but I never really find fun.
So I give up.
I've found this feeling of playing and not having fun with other franchises, like Zelda, all the 3D Marios....
It doesn't click with me at all.
Despite this, I have more than 20 Sonic games. One of them isn't even on Nintendolife's list:
Sonic Wacky Worlds: Creative Studio (the Mario Paint competitor)
I have all the Sonics from Guilty Gear and Master System (including Sonic Drift 1 and 2), I have Sonic 1, 2, Spinball, Wacky Worlds (Mega Drive), Sonic CD (Sega CD), Sonic Adventures 1 and 2 (Dreamcast), Sonic Unleashed (x360) and Sonic Mania, Sonic Adventures (Steam ).
I Have Sonic all star racing (x360 and steam), Sonic all star racing transformed (x360 and steam), Team Sonic racing (steam)
Except the racing games, I confess that the only Sonics I played with any desire were:
SonicCD
I intend to give Sonic Superstars a chance. One day.
I've never played Sonic 3 or Sonic & Knuckles.
My TOP 3 Sonic (no racing games included):
1. Sonic 2 (Mega Drive)
2. Sonic Adventures 2 (Dreamcast)
3. Sonic CD (Sega CD)
No complaints here. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (& Knuckles) still is the best, same thing for Super Mario World.
Tap here to load 214 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...