Now that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is out in the wild, we suspect many of you have become fairly well-acquainted with the game over the last handful of days.

We've already asked what review score you'd give it, and it's currently sitting at #22 on our reader-ranked Best Zelda Games list. (Hey, 22 is pretty great when you consider the strength of the competition!) However, here we'd like to look at one particular sore point for a lot of critics upon release: frame rate.

Yes, much like Link's Awakening before it, Echoes of Wisdom does suffer from some pretty frequent frame drops, particularly when exploring the overworld of Hyrule.