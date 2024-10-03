Zelda - Frame Rate
Now that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is out in the wild, we suspect many of you have become fairly well-acquainted with the game over the last handful of days.

We've already asked what review score you'd give it, and it's currently sitting at #22 on our reader-ranked Best Zelda Games list. (Hey, 22 is pretty great when you consider the strength of the competition!) However, here we'd like to look at one particular sore point for a lot of critics upon release: frame rate.

Yes, much like Link's Awakening before it, Echoes of Wisdom does suffer from some pretty frequent frame drops, particularly when exploring the overworld of Hyrule.

Digital Foundry conducted its usual tech analysis at launch and concluded that the performance was "even worse" than that of Link's Awakening, noting that the frame rate would drop from 60fps to as low as 30fps when moving Zelda around the environment.

The thing is, a lot of us here at Nintendo Life have been playing Echoes of Wisdom extensively since its release, and we're finding that the frame rate doesn't bother us quite as much as we'd feared. This writer in particular found Link's Awakening to be quite a chore to get through thanks to the constant drops when entering new areas, but Zelda's new adventure just doesn't cause as much frustration. Maybe it's the lack of screen transitions or eight-way directional movement?

So we want to find out what you think, dear reader. Cast your vote in the below poll and let us know: are you bothered by the frame rate in Echoes of Wisdom? Is there a part of you thinking, 'Maybe I should wait until Switch 2 and play it on that'? Be sure to leave a comment and share your opinion on how it compares to Link's Awakening, too.

Are you bothered by the frame rate in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?
What about Link's Awakening?