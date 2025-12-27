Fans of the long-running RPG Final Fantasy have a chance to tell Square Enix their thoughts about the series in a new online survey. It’s available until 9th January 2026 and features over 30 questions.

Unfortunately, there’s no reward at the end of it, so if you do plan on doing this survey, it's mostly to tell Square Enix how you feel. Of course, it will also narrow down who you are with the usual questions like your age and how many games you've purchased recently.

From there, you're asked things like whether you've bought physical or digital copies of Final Fantasy, your familiarity with the series, how many games in the series you've purchased, what game you like the most, and even how high your expectations are for the series "in the future".

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

Towards the end of the survey, you're also able to provide feedback about the Final Fantasy series with a written response.

This follows on from the recent release of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade demo. If you haven’t already played this, It comes with a gifted bonus for the full game. This includes some “Revival Earrings” and the “Survival Set”. Your save data will also carry over to the main game when it arrives on 22nd January 2026.