If you’re a Metroid fan and happen to be located in the United States or Canada, Nintendo is currently running a Metroid Prime ‘Legacy Sweepstakes’ featuring a “bounty” of prizes.

You can enter this sweepstakes via the My Nintendo website for 10 Platinum Points. This gives you a chance to win the official Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective art book as well as a highly-detailed Samus Gravity Suit PVC statue from First 4 Figures.

Here’s a bit about both, along with a look:

Developed in collaboration with Nintendo and Retro Studios, this art book showcases concept drawings, sketches, and assorted illustrations from the Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, and Metroid Prime Remastered games. With an extensive range of behind-the-scenes, high-quality artwork, this hardcover anthology spans more than 20 years of game development and includes exclusive commentary from Nintendo producer Kensuke Tanabe and Retro Studios. Printed on premium sheet-fed art paper, this book is stitch-bound, with a lavish cloth hardcover featuring an etched Samus metallic foil.

First 4 Figures proudly presents a PVC statue of Samus Aran in her Gravity Suit inspired by the Metroid Prime game! Standing 10 inches tall and 7.9 inches wide, this deluxe statue faithfully recreates the sleek design and iconic components of the Gravity Suit. The base upon which Samus stands is inspired by the Screw Attack emblem. Plus, the Exclusive Edition incorporates an LED light-up function that brings Samus to life. When activated, key elements of the suit glow, including the helmet, Arm Cannon, and blue piping along the arms and legs!

The official art book is valued at $49.99 USD and the statue is valued at $164.99 USD. This sweepstakes ends on 3rd February 2026, so enter while you can. You can find out more about each of these items in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.

