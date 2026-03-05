We blinked and somehow we're already almost a week into March! Where does the time go, eh? It's already been a busy one, but we have yet another stacked month of Switch releases ahead of us. Here to guide you through some of the most exciting ones out there are the wonderful Alex and Mai, who have created the above rundown.

As ever, we've presented Alex and Mai's vid picks in the list below, accompanied by any related articles. Of course, simply reading the list will mean you miss out on the video team's lovely commentary, so make sure you watch along, too!

YouTube VideoWatch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

And yes, March has got off to such a hot start that some of the games mentioned have already launched on Switch consoles — hey, at least that means you can check them out right now.

So then, let's meet the Switch (2) crème de la crème for March 2026...

Scott Pilgrim EX - 3rd March (Switch 1 & 2)

Scott Pilgrim EX
Image: Tribute Games

Blue Prince - 3rd March (Switch 2)

Blue Prince
Image: Raw Fury

Planet of Lana II - 5th March (Switch 1 & 2)

Planet of Lana 2
Image: Nintendo Life

Pokémon Pokopia - 5th March (Switch 2)

Pokémon Pokopia
Image: Nintendo

Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair - 5th March (Switch 1)

Bulb Boy 2
Image: Bulbware

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake - 12th March (Switch 2)

Fatal Frame 2
Image: Koei Tecmo

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - 13th March (Switch 2)

Monster Hunter Stories 3
Image: Capcom

Disney Dreamlight Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 15th March (Switch 2)

Disney Dreamlight Valley
Image: Gameloft

Shadow Tactics Blades of the Shogun Ultimate Bundle - 18th March (Switch 2)

Shadow Tactics
Image: Daedalic Entertainment

Warframe - 25th March (Switch 2)

Warframe
Image: Digital Extremes

OPUS: Prism Peak - 26th March (Switch 1 & 2)

OPUS
Image: Sigono

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park - 26th March (Switch 2)

Mario Wonder Switch 2
Image: Nintendo

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection - 27th March (Switch 1)

Mega Man Star Force
Image: Nintendo Life

What do you make of our most-anticipated titles for March 2026? Let us know the release you're the most excited about in the following poll, then head to the comments to let us know anything else on your list.

Which March 2026 game are you the most excited about?