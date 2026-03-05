Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

We blinked and somehow we're already almost a week into March! Where does the time go, eh? It's already been a busy one, but we have yet another stacked month of Switch releases ahead of us. Here to guide you through some of the most exciting ones out there are the wonderful Alex and Mai, who have created the above rundown.

As ever, we've presented Alex and Mai's vid picks in the list below, accompanied by any related articles. Of course, simply reading the list will mean you miss out on the video team's lovely commentary, so make sure you watch along, too!

And yes, March has got off to such a hot start that some of the games mentioned have already launched on Switch consoles — hey, at least that means you can check them out right now.

So then, let's meet the Switch (2) crème de la crème for March 2026...

Scott Pilgrim EX - 3rd March (Switch 1 & 2)