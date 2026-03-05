The relaxing and cosy life simulation game Pokémon Pokopia is now available on the Switch 2, and to celebrate the launch, there'll be a "limited-time" in-game event taking place next week.

This is just the beginning of these special events. The first one is called "More Spores for Hoppip" and will start on 9th March 2026 and runs until 24th March 2026. It allows you to befriend Hoppip and collect special cotton spores, which you can then exchange for picnic-themed furniture items.

If you create a habitat with these items, you'll then be able to befriend Skiploom and Jumpluff! The official announcement also notes how these Pokémon can't be encountered outside of this event. And you can only access this event in towns with a rebuilt Pokémon Center, and it's not available on Cloud Islands.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

As a reminder, you can also get an in-game Ditto rug to decorate a house. This is available via the internet Mystery Gift menu until 31st January 2027.