Back in 2021, you may recall the release of Ember Lab's celebrated Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PS5 - perhaps you even played it on Sony's consoles or PC. This lovely-looking indie adventure was snapped up by PlayStation in a timed exclusivity deal on consoles until it came to Xbox in 2024 - and it's coming to Switch 2 "this Spring".

The Switch 2 version will come with the Anniversary DLC and New Game+ mode included. Check out the reveal trailer above to get a better look at it.

If you're not familiar with Kena, it's a puzzle-y action-adventure affair where you play the eponymous spirit guide seeking to restore her village to its former glory. It took home several gongs in its release year, including Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game at The Geoff Awards 2021, so if this one passed you by — or if you're not a fancy-pants, multi-console gamer — your chance to catch up on this indie darling is coming soon.

Here are a few more details about the NS2 version:

The Nintendo Switch 2 version comes complete with the Anniversary DLC, which features Charmstones, Spirit Guide Trials, Kena Outfits, and accessibility features. It also features New Game+ mode, which allows players who’ve completed the game to restart Kena’s journey with all of their previously unlocked abilities, including upgrades, outfits, Rot, and more, as well as redesigned and more challenging combat encounters.

Our friends at Push Square reviewed Kena when it first came out, awarding the PS5 version a respectable 7/10, saying "the wonderful visuals and music leave a strong impression, while the gameplay is simple but enjoyable." It currently sits on a Metascore of 81 from 82 reviews, so critics certainly found a lot to love in this one.

And if you're looking for another Nintendo connection, the creatives at Ember Lab were responsible for the exquisite Majora's Mask-inspired short Terrible Fate back in 2016. Remember that? That's the brand of spirit infused in Kena, so definitely worth your attention.

It was the studio's debut game and the team is currently working on the sequel, Kena: Scars of Kosmora, due out this year on PS5. No word on whether that'll be coming to Switch 2 in due course — Ember Lab has once again partnered with PS Studios, so a period of exclusivity seems likely — but it would make sense if this port does well.

Asking around the NL office if anyone has played Kena, Ollie responded in the affirmative: "Aye, it's decent." Let us know below if you've played it before, or if you're keen to check it out in the Spring (or the Autumn for you folks in the Southern Hemisphere).