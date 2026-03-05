All the way back in 2017 (which, yes, is nearly a decade ago now), a curious title called Bulb Boy made its way to the Switch eShop. Available from July of the Switch's launch year, it was one of the earliest eShop titles for the new system at the time, and now it's finally got itself a sequel.

Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair is available today on the Switch eShop and promises to expand upon the original point and click experience with visuals inspired by '90s style cartoons. While the original had a consistent green tone to the overall presentation, this one looks all the more vibrant thanks to a much wider array of colours.

We reckon it should be worth investigating given that we gave the original a well-deserved score of 8/10, noting that it is "clearly lovingly put-together and refreshingly manages to make horror cute and fun".

So let's check out the key features:

- The original visual style inspired by '90s cartoons

- Lots of delicious jam and grotesque jelly monsters

- Close-ups showing disgusting details

- Defeat the boss who wants Bulb Boy’s head for himself

- Game perfect for dark evenings and not just then!

Bulb Boy 2 is available via the Switch eShop for £13.49 / $14.99.