Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Riding the cult success of Edgar Wright’s cinematic adaptation while keeping the aesthetic and charm of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s source material, Ubisoft's Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World game was a smash hit at launch. This gloriously retro co-op brawler still holds up today; its 16-bit charms remain well worth your time, especially with the content-packed Complete Edition released on Switch back in 2021.

Scott Pilgrim EX is a bit of a different beast from its predecessor. It remains a gorgeously animated pixel action game, but instead of retelling Scott’s ex-battling odyssey, it’s a continuation of the Netflix series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and features an original story written by O’Malley.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

In place of the episodic destruction of Ramona’s former lovers, EX sends Scott and friends into battle against rival gangs and inter-dimensional threats across the streets of Toronto. His bandmates have gone missing, so he must recruit both friends and former enemies to help track down his kidnapped crew. Along the way he’ll have to contend with a Mega Man X-like metal Scott and the villainous G Corp.

Moving away from Ubisoft, EX is developed by Tribute Games, now synonymous with high-quality scrolling beat 'em ups thanks to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and the recent Marvel Cosmic Invasion. The studio fully flexes its strengths here; there really is nobody making retro brawlers as well as Tribute at the moment.

EX is a bubblegum explosion of pixels and chiptune energy. It’s a complete delight for fans of the retro beat ‘em up and video games as a whole. The semi-free roam format is the only minor stumble in what is a lovingly crafted ode to geek culture.

With stellar work from artist Paul Robertson, EX preserves the iconic look of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Chunky character sprites look lifted straight from the comic, brought to life with fluid, expressive animation. There are easter eggs in every frame and setpiece, visual nods in every character's moveset. The attention to detail is staggering at times. The intricate design of backgrounds can hinder some platforming, but these instances are rare.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

Yet, while endlessly referencing other titles, Scott Pilgrim EX doesn't forget to be its own thing. Taking a different approach to progression than other games of its ilk, EX features a free-roaming design in which traditional stages branch off from a main hub map. The streets of Toronto are littered with dimensional rifts that lead to themed levels, culminating in an often absurd boss fight (dinosaurs, babies piloting robot hamburgers). The main story has you rescue bandmates, collect items and — in a nod to Zelda — unlock new rift-opening musical riffs.

In between stages, you can visit a selection of shops that sell power-ups, cosmetics, and accessories to boost your stats.

It’s a bit disorienting at first. In a game that has all the hallmarks of a belt scroller, having to keep checking your map for your next objective can be jarring. It’s also easy to get lost before you get used to the layout of the hub.

There’s a fair bit to do outside of the rift stages, like side quests and combat challenges, but backtracking through Toronto can get a little tedious. Enemies spawn out of every nook and cranny on each screen, so wandering the same areas isn't too much of a slog.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Handheld/Undocked)

Fortunately, this boredom never lasts long, because there's always something on the next screen to amuse and entertain. At four or five hours, it’s not a lengthy game, but the longevity will come from revisiting stages either solo or with friends, uncovering secrets and trying out different characters.

There are seven playable fighters from the start. Each comes with a generous moveset packed with unique attacks, and every character feels valuable and useful in a fight.

Scott stands out as a true all-rounder. His attacks have some fun additions, including a tatsumaki senpukyaku kick that is satisfying to use against aerial enemies. Robot-01 is basically a walking nuke. He throws out huge, screen-filling attacks that perfectly match his over-the-top anime archetype. If you are after a straightforward brawler, Lucas Lee fits the bill. He is an enjoyably vanilla bruiser who gets the job done without any unnecessary flash.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

Mixing and matching these characters in co-op is incredibly enjoyable, with room for up to four players both local and online.

All characters have a base set of stats that can be upgraded across the campaign, alongside custom slots for items that add further buffs. There’s also a themed set of assist abilities that can be freely swapped between characters. Every single one of the assists is fun to use, and it’s nice to be able to swap them out at will.

The screen can get chaotic when mobs of enemies are being trampled by a screaming Sex Bob-Omb fan assist, or caught in one of Robot-01’s explosive AOE attacks. Even with all that going on, performance stability remains flawless to my eye, which is genuinely impressive.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

Games like this always feel warm and fuzzy on a handheld screen, and Scott Pilgrim EX looks great undocked. The crisp chiptune beats feel natural pumping out of the console speakers, which only adds to the charm.