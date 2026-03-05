Capcom released not one or two, but three Resident Evil games for the Switch 2 last month, and if you haven't already got them, don't forget you can still get the limited-time Generation Pack from the eShop.

This includes the new game Resident Evil Requiem along with the Gold Editions of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil Village. Instead of paying $159.97 / £144.97 in total for all three titles, you can currently get the triple bundle for $89.99 / £84.99 (or your regional equivalent).

Just remember, the sale of this triple threat bundle ends this month on 31st March 2026, so get it while you can! Of course, each game will still be available to purchase individually on the eShop. The standalone eShop price for Requiem is $69.99 / £64.99, Village is $49.99 / £44.99 and Resident Evil 7 is $39.99 / £34.99.

If you still can't decide whether or not to try out these games on the Switch 2, be sure to check out all of our reviews here on Nintendo Life. We gave Resident Evil Requiem and Resident Evil 7 nine out of 10 stars, and the Gold Edition of Village got seven stars.