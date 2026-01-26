After a last-minute delay towards the end of 2025, OPUS: Prism Peak — the spiritual successor to Opus: Echo of Starsong (a game we absolutely adore) — finally has a brand new release date for Switch 1 and Switch 2.

Coming out on 26th March 2026, Opus: Prism Peak is a narrative puzzler where you play as a photographer who has stumbled into a strange realm. Accompanying him is a young girl who seems to understand this world you've ended up in, and the game focuses on your photography skills and the relationship between the two main characters.

The brand new trailer features a stunning theme song 'I Am Farewell Itself, I Am Life', composed by Kevin Penkin, the composer of anime such as Made in Abyss, The Apothecary Diaries, and Tower of God, as well as for the narrative video games Necrobarista and Florence.

Here's a rundown of what to expect from the game when it launches later this year:

Key Highlights:

* Adventuring Together: The heart of the experience lies in the evolving relationship between the two protagonists as they navigate a landscape of spirits.

* Photography as a Narrative Bridge: While exploring, use an old camera to uncover the world's mysteries. Photography is how you interact with the world and strengthen the connection between characters.

* Grownup Regrets meets Shinkai Aesthetic: Experience a world that blends Makoto Shinkai’s vibrant visuals with the midlife disillusionment of Firewatch

Are you looking forward to Opus: Prism Peak? Will you be getting this on Switch 1 or Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.