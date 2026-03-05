Nintendo has discounted several Super Mario titles as part of its upcoming MAR10 Day celebrations (March 10th... Mar 10.... MAR10, get it?). Granted, the selection is hardly exhaustive and we've been treated to what seems to be the usual discount percentage with these game, but given how infrequently first-party games go on sale, we'll take it.

The headline here is arguably Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, which falls down from its RRP of £66.99 to land at £50.28. Otherwise, Switch titles include Super Mario RPG, Luigi's Mansion 3, and a few more. You've got until 15th March to take advantage of these discounts.

So let's take a look at the full list.

We'll keep an eye out for any further announcements for MAR10 Day as Nintendo continues to acknowledge the plumber's 40th anniversary. Hey, maybe we'll get that long overdue announcement of a new 3D game..? We can only dream.