Mario Wonder launched for Switch 1 back in October 2023, but two-and-a-half years on, we're getting an updated Switch 2 Edition that comes with the new Meetup in Bellabel Park expansion.

The new version launched on 26th March 2026 and brings Rosalina and Luma as playable characters, plus a multiplayer Games Room Plaza and a new area called Camp Central where you can take on missions from the Toad Brigade.

Three new amiibo are launching alongside the game, too. In this guide, we'll cover the best pre-order deals on the game and figures from retailers in the UK and US.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Meetup In Bellabel Park

The first pre-orders for Mario Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition are live in the US and UK. Here is a selection - we'll update this guide with more options as they appear, plus any pre-order bonuses.

Pre-Order Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Meetup In Bellabel Park with eShop Credit

If you already own the game on Switch 1, the Switch 2 Upgrade Pack is available for $19.99 / £16.99. So if you need some eShop credit, we've got you covered. Just make sure to apply the credit to the account you're using to purchase the game/upgrade!

The digital version of the full game is also £66.99 - no minor discounts in the UK this time, unfortunately.

Pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder amiibo

Three new amiibo are launching alongside the Switch 2 version of the game: Elephant Mario, Poplin & Prince Florian, and Captain Toad & Talking Flower.

Will you be upgrading or playing Wonder for the first time? Tempted by that excellent Captain Toad amiibo? Let us know below.