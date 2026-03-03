One of the most praised puzzlers of last year, Blue Prince, is making its way to Switch 2 today. Yes, that's right, today.

For those who missed out on this one, Blue Prince is a puzzle roguelike 'metroidbrania', that tasks you with cracking the mysteries of Mt Holly — an estate left to you by an elderly relative.

It's one of those games where you'll absolutely want to have a notebook on hand as you explore the mansion's ever-shifting halls. The central mystery of finding the fabled Room 46 is a glorious one, but it's only the tip of the iceberg, as you'll soon be threading together stories about revolutions, missing persons and strange family trees.

The Switch 2 version even supports Mouse Mode, so you can glide around the screen with ease.

Here's a handful of screenshots, so you can get an idea of what's in store.

This writer has spent almost 100 hours in the game already and has used perhaps 30% of his total notes. Say goodbye to Jim, everyone; he's off back down the rabbit hole.