Earlier this month, the team at Digital Extremes provided a development update on Warframe - confirming a Nintendo Switch 2 version was officially in the works.

Now, in a recent developer livestream, the team has shared the first gameplay footage from this particular build of the game now that they've got their hands on some dev kits. It highlights faster load times, higher shading quality, improved frame rate, and much more.

You can see a little more gameplay footage in the stream around the 28-minute mark. Digital Extremes CEO Steve Sinclair reiterates how the load times are much shorter than the Switch counterpart, and also notes how this new version of the title will apparently run at 60fps in docked mode.

There's no information about when exactly the Switch 2 version will be released, but when we hear more, we'll let you know.