Update [ ]: Following the news of restocks in Japan, The Pokémon Company has confirmed this special anniversary "1996 style" Pikachu (and keychain) will also be getting a local release in the future. When more details are shared, we'll let you know.

Here's the official message posted on Pokémon's social media account today, along with another look:

We've heard you might be excited about a certain plush... Pikachu 1996 Style Plush and Keychain are coming to Pokémon Center. Stay tuned!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Original Story: [Tue 3rd Mar, 2026 06:55 GMT]:

Pokémon is celebrating its 30th anniversary in all sorts of ways, and one of the most in-demand products is the "Beginning Pikachu" plush, available at the Pokémon Center.

At the moment, this retro Pikachu inspired the Pokémon's pixel design and look from the Game Boy generation, is exclusive to Japan, but it's already sold out. Scalpers haven't helped the situation, but thankfully, this anniversary item is returning.

As highlighted by VGC, The Pokémon Company has confirmed it will be restocking this item as a pre-order purchase, so in other words, Pokémon fans won't be forced to pay extreme resale prices and can instead wait for an official Pokémon Center restock to come through.

The key chain, which is based on the same retro Pikachu design, will also be getting restocked in-store and on the website.

Select 30th anniversary merchandise has been made available on the Pokémon Center locally, but at the moment, there's no sign of this retro-inspired Pikachu plush. So, if it is released here, based on this update, it seems there could be a chance of restocks.