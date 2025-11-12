After cropping up back in the September Direct, Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake made another haunting appearance at last night's State of Play showcase, and what do you know, it got a release date this time.

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have announced that the next spooky remake will arrive on Switch 2 on 12th March 2026. Pre-orders open today on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series, though Koei Tecmo states that we Switch 2 fans will have to wait until "a later date" to bagsy our copies.

As the latest trailer showcases, the remake has seen a pretty substantial upgrade in the visual and sound departments, with Minakami Village and its wraiths packing an extra level of creepy detail. There are also some new features this time, including focus, zoom and filters for your Camera Obscura, and the ability to hold Mayu's hand for a much-needed health and spirit boost.

In terms of performance, the game's official website states that the Switch 2 version will run at 1080p / 30fps, with no support for HDR. That said, there is the option to move the Camera Obscura with gyro aiming in handheld mode, so that's something.

The game will soon be available to pre-order in both its standard and 'Digital Deluxe' forms — the latter of which throws in a digital soundtrack, digital artbook and a handful of bonus costumes for Mio and Mayu.