Update [ ]: Just a reminder that we're getting an influx of Indie World goodness today - check out below for the exact times in your region.

Original Story: Clearly not content with its barrage of presentations recently, Nintendo has announced that it will be airing an Indie World showcase tomorrow, 3rd March.

As revealed on Nintendo Today!, the showcase will kick off at 2pm GMT, and promises 15 minutes of info on all the indie goodness coming to Switch systems in the coming months. Notably, the Japanese Indie World presentation will be around 25 minutes long.

Here's the precise time that the event will get underway in your region:

North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST

UK/Ire: 2pm GMT

2pm GMT Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET

3pm CET / 4pm EET Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Wed) AEDT

The next few months are already looking particularly stacked for us Switch fans, so let's get ready to add even more to our wishlists — the backlog grows every day...

Will you be tuning in for tomorrow's Indie World? Let us know in the comments.