Earlier this year, it was announced the team behind the Patapon would be releasing a new rhythm side-scroller roguelike on the Switch in 2025 called Ratatan.

Following the successful Kickstarter, we've now got a brand new reveal trailer showcasing a good chunk of gameplay.

"For everyone's convenience, here is the new trailer for Ratatan! All together...Rattata! Rattata! Rattatatta~~~!"

As previously noted, Ratatan delivers solo and multiplayer roguelike rhythm action for up to four players. You can also engage in "huge melee brawls" featuring more than 100 characters duking it out.

Ratatan is diving onto the roguelike scene in this combination of rhythm and side-scroller action. Players can move to the groove alone or team up with friends in multiplayer mayhem suitable for up to four players! Engage in huge melee brawls with more than 100 characters duking it out for supremacy. Defeat your enemies by riding the rhythm of Ratatan's catchy, toe-tapping soundtrack in this delightful, heartfelt adventure!