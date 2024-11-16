Earlier this year, it was announced the team behind the Patapon would be releasing a new rhythm side-scroller roguelike on the Switch in 2025 called Ratatan.
Following the successful Kickstarter, we've now got a brand new reveal trailer showcasing a good chunk of gameplay.
"For everyone's convenience, here is the new trailer for Ratatan! All together...Rattata! Rattata! Rattatatta~~~!"
As previously noted, Ratatan delivers solo and multiplayer roguelike rhythm action for up to four players. You can also engage in "huge melee brawls" featuring more than 100 characters duking it out.
Ratatan is diving onto the roguelike scene in this combination of rhythm and side-scroller action. Players can move to the groove alone or team up with friends in multiplayer mayhem suitable for up to four players! Engage in huge melee brawls with more than 100 characters duking it out for supremacy. Defeat your enemies by riding the rhythm of Ratatan's catchy, toe-tapping soundtrack in this delightful, heartfelt adventure!
Feel the beat and use rhythm commands in time with the music to order your Cobun in the direction you want them to go. The Ratatan can be moved freely, so use your better judgment to decide where best to give orders, where to stand when on the offensive, and when to retreat. A sense of rhythm and strategy is crucial in order to survive long adventures while losing as few Cobun as possible!
Keep to the beat and your party will enter FEVER MODE, a feature no good rhythm game can do without! Feel the vibes shift as the background music dynamically changes and your Cobun erupt in a flurry of frenzied dance moves that'll really get the heart pumping! And if everyone's party goes into FEVER MODE at the same time, you'll really bring the house down!