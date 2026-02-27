Pokémon Presents February 2026
We were hoping that The Pokémon Company might have a little something special up its sleeve for the big 30th anniversary Pokémon Presents, and while it may not have been wall-to-wall bangers, there were certainly some surprises.

Below, we've assembled a guide of every news drop, game reveal, and announcement made during the February 2026 Pokémon Presents, and we've even included a poll at the bottom so you can share your thoughts on the event.

Ready to ride the Waves of announcements? Let's see where the Winds take us...

Pokémon Presents February 2026 - The Full Presentation

There was, in fact, more to the showcase than a new game announcement and a couple of fresh trailers. To make sure you're all caught up, we've linked the full Feb 2026 Presents below.

Pokémon Presents February 2026 - Every Announcement

Now then, onto the announcements! Here's a rundown of them all in the order they arrived.

Game Boy Jukebox

Pokémon Game Boy Jukebox
Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

Yes, that's a mini Game Boy with swappable cartridges. No, you won't be able to play them. This is the Game Boy Jukebox (or Game Boy Music Collection), and it comes with 45 separate carts for you to play tunes from the original two games.

It's very small. It's very cute. It's very... inessential? Hey, it's a Pokémon music box, what else do you want us to say?

Pokémon World Championships 2026

Pokémon World Championships 2026
Image: The Pokémon Company

Both the Pokémon World Championships and Pokémon XP events will be held simultaneously in San Francisco's Chase Centre this year. Expect interactive exhibits, cosplay events, competitions and, of course, the all-important pop-up shop.

We even got a new piece of art to mark the occasion, which you'll find above.

Pokémon Trading Card Game

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is getting in on the 30th anniversary celebrations with a new set which'll "release simultaneously worldwide" later this year.

We don't know all that much about it at the moment, but we're sure everyone will behave completely normally once it drops... yeah right.

Pokémon GO

Alongside the big 30th anniversary, 2026 also marks 10 years of Pokémon GO. To celebrate the occasion, a boatload of 'mon that have previously appeared in the game will make their return in the 'All Out' event, which runs from 7th-8th March.

A two-day Tour event starts on 28th Feb, and you can use the following promo code until 2nd March to be given a chance to encounter your chosen Pokémon: GOTOURKALOS

Pokémon Masters EX

Red (as in the OG protagonist) will arrive in Pokémon Masters EX alongside his Pikachu. Florian & Ogrepon and Juliana & Terapagos will also get their own individual events in the coming weeks.

You can log in now to receive 3,000 free Gems.

Pokémon Café ReMix

Yep, this is your yearly reminder that Pokémon Café ReMix is a real game that really exists. A round-up of all the starter Pokémon for each region will be heading to the title from 28th Feb. New chef outfits and café decorations are inbound too.

Pokémon Sleep

New Mew Missions will be cropping up in Pokémon Sleep from tonight (27th Feb).

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite
Image: The Pokémon Company

A new Unite event will add licenses for legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, with Meganium, Typhlosion and Feraligatr coming in the future alongside an 'Electrode Volleyball' world tour.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

We got another look at the Paldean Wonders set, which launched earlier this week. TPC also confirmed that special rewards will be available to all those who log in every day.

Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness - Nintendo Switch Online

Pokémon GoD Switch 2 GC NSO
Image: Nintendo

Beloved GameCube title Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness will arrive on the Switch 2's NSO library in March 2026.

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen launch on the Switch eShop today! We already knew this, of course, but what we didn't know was the extent of the game's Pokémon HOME integration, which was detailed today.

HOME compatibility will arrive at some point down the line, but Pokémon transfers will only operate one way, so don't expect to get back any 'mon which you transfer to FR/LG. Sending Pokémon from FR/LG to HOME, on the flip side, will let you transfer them to Switch-compatible games, including Scarlet and Violet, Legends: Z-A, and Champions.

Pokémon Champions

We got another look at Pokémon Champions — the go-to battling format for the competitive scene moving forward — accompanied by a Switch release window of April 2026. The mobile release will follow later this year.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Mega Dimension DLC

Those with the Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Mega Dimension DLC can now redeem a Mystery Gift, which puts you on the path to unlocking Mega Garchomp Z. If you don't have the expansion, you can still redeem the Mystery Gift, but you won't be able to do anything with it.

Pokémon Pokopia

Before Pokémon Pokopia launches in full, we got one last new look at it. The new trailer showcases fresh Poké pals DJ Rotom and Chef Dente, and details some of the fun you'll be able to have in multiplayer.

Gosh, doesn't it look adorable?

Pokémon Winds & Waves

And finally, the Presents wrapped up with the reveal of Pokémon Wind & Waves, the long-rumoured mainline games coming to Switch 2 at some point in 2027.

The trailer gave us a first look at the three starters — Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua — included some panning shots of the region and its various biomes, and even introduced Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu, a pair of particularly dapper Pikachu.

Poll - How Would You Rate It?

All in all, we'd say that's a pretty packed show! The big question is, what did you make of it? Did the app announcements get you down in the dumps, or was that next-gen tease enough to lift your spirits? You can rate the showcase in the poll below.

