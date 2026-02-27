We were hoping that The Pokémon Company might have a little something special up its sleeve for the big 30th anniversary Pokémon Presents, and while it may not have been wall-to-wall bangers, there were certainly some surprises.

Below, we've assembled a guide of every news drop, game reveal, and announcement made during the February 2026 Pokémon Presents, and we've even included a poll at the bottom so you can share your thoughts on the event.

Ready to ride the Waves of announcements? Let's see where the Winds take us...

Pokémon Presents February 2026 - The Full Presentation

There was, in fact, more to the showcase than a new game announcement and a couple of fresh trailers. To make sure you're all caught up, we've linked the full Feb 2026 Presents below.

Pokémon Presents February 2026 - Every Announcement

Now then, onto the announcements! Here's a rundown of them all in the order they arrived.

Game Boy Jukebox

Yes, that's a mini Game Boy with swappable cartridges. No, you won't be able to play them. This is the Game Boy Jukebox (or Game Boy Music Collection), and it comes with 45 separate carts for you to play tunes from the original two games.

It's very small. It's very cute. It's very... inessential? Hey, it's a Pokémon music box, what else do you want us to say?