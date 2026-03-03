Drinkbox Studios, the celebrated developer behind the likes of Guacamelee!, Severed, and Nobody Saves The World, has announced that its upcoming title Blighted will be heading to the Switch 2.
Currently scheduled to launch in Autumn, Blighted is a Hades-inspired action game with an isometric viewpoint and lots of vicious enemies to pummel into the ground. As a lone-survivor, you'll travel the deadly land and gain 'Blight' as you kill more and more creatures. The more you accumulate, the harder the combat will become, making each encounter more satisfying and rewarding.
Drinkbox is well known for its exceptional art style, and Blighted looks no different. The environments in particular are seriously impressive; full of colour and personality. We can only hope that the gameplay matches up.
Now, let's check out the key features:
- Intense combat: combat in Blighted is nuanced and deadly. Carefully time your attacks to weave through enemies, chain together combos, and perform powerful finishers.
- Harness your Blight: the player’s Blight serves as a dynamic difficulty system that constantly changes the enemies, the player, and the world around them.
- Consume memories: absorb the brains of defeated bosses to gain their memories and become more powerful.
- Unlock mysteries: pay careful attention while exploring to unlock the many deep secrets of Blighted’s world.
- Surreal world: explore vibrant, psychedelic landscapes and meet bizarre creatures and characters on your journey.
- Co-op multiplayer: optionally team up with a friend in fully playable local or online co-op.
- Haunting original score: Blighted features new music by Jim Guthrie, the acclaimed composer of Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, Below, and Nobody Saves the World.