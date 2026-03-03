Drinkbox Studios, the celebrated developer behind the likes of Guacamelee!, Severed, and Nobody Saves The World, has announced that its upcoming title Blighted will be heading to the Switch 2.

Currently scheduled to launch in Autumn, Blighted is a Hades-inspired action game with an isometric viewpoint and lots of vicious enemies to pummel into the ground. As a lone-survivor, you'll travel the deadly land and gain 'Blight' as you kill more and more creatures. The more you accumulate, the harder the combat will become, making each encounter more satisfying and rewarding.

Drinkbox is well known for its exceptional art style, and Blighted looks no different. The environments in particular are seriously impressive; full of colour and personality. We can only hope that the gameplay matches up.

Now, let's check out the key features: