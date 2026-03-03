We were all hoping to see Denshattack! on the Switch 2, and now our prayers have been answered. The title has been confirmed for Nintendo's console and will launch on 17th June 2026. Hooray!
That's not all though! If you want to see what's in store early, then a free demo will be available on the eShop later today. We're definitely going to be checking this one out ASAP; it looks like it was made for Nintendo platforms, and we're thrilled to see it featured in today's Indie World.
For now, let's check out the official description:
Hop aboard your custom gravity-defying train and embark on a hectic quest to defeat the sinister Miraidō corporation, alongside a vibrant pack of outcasts.
Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through Japan's biggest cities, as well as a world of meadows, volcanoes and oceans. Rack up points and chase that sweet high score as you flip, trick and stick the landing in your customisable ride.
Face off against a lineup of reimagined Japanese trains, gain the respect of an underground network of gangs and rebels, and turn rivals to allies as you master your skills. Journey from naive beginner to seasoned pro as you strive to race the fastest train in existence and become a legendary Denshattacker!
From mecha magical girls to moving castles, and mechanical worms to a Denshattacker army — face a flurry of madcap bosses that get wilder and wilder the further you get. Use what you’ve learned to stop them in their tracks.
Travel from the countryside of Kyushu through the metropolises of Osaka, Tokyo and more, now sealed under domes by Miraidō. Venture across Japan to the snowfields of Hokkaido... and beyond! Each new region holds fresh challenges to beat and rules to break.
Let us know with a comment if you're planning on getting Denshattack! when it launches on the Switch 2 this June.
I've played the Steam demo for a couple of hours, I highly recommend it. It's genuinely the game I'm looking forward to most this year (at least until the next Nintendo Direct). It plays as good as it looks.
Ayyyy, this is good! I can't wait to play it!
I was wondering if and when this was going to be coming to Nintendo platforms, very cool to see it here with a demo! I'll definitely have to check it out
This is the game i'm most interested in from this indie world. Seems like a lotta fun
Im definitely curious, as this looks bananas. Ill try the demo to see how it like it.
It's really too bad they're advertising the demo and it's nowhere to be found. Not even a page for the game to bookmark. ...
This game looks like a lot of fun. I'll check out the demo later today!
@Yalloo after any direct it always takes a bit of time for the eshop to update so just wait, it'll be up soon
this game looks so freaking cool, I'm definitely trying out the demo as soon as it's available
@Sylamp Yeah, thanks! Now I know for next time ... I'm really curious to try the gameplay, the game looks great and I love how it seems completely over-the-top crazy non-sense XD Really hope it will be as fun as it looks.
Those screenshots are very sharp!
This gave me crazy taxi vibes and thats a good thing. Will keep my eye on this.
@Yalloo Yeah, that often happens on these earlier Directs. I think the eShop refreshes at a specific time each day.
Sammy @Pushsquare gave this a go last August if anyone is interested. They have a lot of additional coverage over there as well.
https://www.pushsquare.com/previews/denshattack-is-a-dreamcast-era-throwback-mostly-riding-the-right-rails
I'll give the demo a shot, because this game reminds me of FLCL.
