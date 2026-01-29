Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Image: Nintendo Life

Well, a new contender for our most-anticipated game of 2026 just appeared. Nintendo has spilled the beans on Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, with a 22-minute Direct positively packed with info on the slice-of-life sequel.

The most important detail — so important that we'll stick it up the top here — is that Living the Dream will arrive on Switch 1 on 16th April 2026. That gives you just two and a half months to brush up on everything the game has in store, so let's get to it!

Below, we have broken down every announcement from the Direct in chronological order. We've also included a poll at the bottom so you can let us know what you made of the whole thing.

YouTube VideoWatch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct - The Full Presentation

Just in case you haven't watched the Direct yet, we'll start by sticking the full presentation here so you know what we're talking about in the following list.

We also wouldn't blame you if you simply want to watch it again, just so you know...

What was the difference between the US and UK Directs?

And what's this? The Direct showcased different footage depending on which regional YouTube channel you were watching! The changes are subtle, we'll admit, mostly switching up the 'protagonist' Mii's appearance and some food choices along the way (pizza in the UK stream was noodles in the Japanese one). There's also a different narrator by region, of course.

We've relied on the North American version (above) for this breakdown, but be sure to head over to the Nintendo UK and Japanese channels to see some more variants.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct Round Up

Okay, now let's break down all of those announcements and reveals, starting with the most important factor of all: Mii customisation!

Mii Customisation

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Image: Nintendo

Much like the Switch version of Miitopia before it, Living the Dream boasts a huge number of Mii customisation options, so you can get your avatar looking just how you want them.

We spied a huge number of hairstyles (with bonus 'bangs' and 'back' options), hair dye potential, noses, and even ear shapes. There even seems to be a few more personality questions this time around, so you can fine-tune the Mii's Movement, Speech, Energy, Thinking, and 'Overall' levels.

And once all of that is out of the way, you can then add face paint to the Miis for an extra touch of detail.

You can either make a Mii from scratch, choosing all their features and personality traits, or by answering questions about their look.

Gender and Dating Preferences

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Image: Nintendo

One of the hot topics of the original game's 3DS release was the absence of same-sex marriage. While the Direct didn't outright confirm anything on this front, it did flag that you can now choose each Mii's dating preferences, with Male, Female, and Nonbinary options all available.

Those three options also apply to which gender you'd like your Mii to be.

Move Those Miis

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Image: Nintendo

If you want specific Miis to interact, you'll have to pick them up and move them. This can be used to initiate friendships, romances, or just to see how a certain person will react to a newly-placed object on the island.

Once you get two Miis chatting, you can choose conversation topics for them to cover and help them hit things off.

Times They Are A-Changing

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Image: Nintendo

Like the initial game, helped along by some Animal Crossing: New Horizons good times, no doubt, time in Living the Dream moves just like it does in the real world; this means that even when you aren't playing the game, the Mii will continue to live their lives.

Shopping Spree

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Image: Nintendo

We were introduced to a bunch of Living the Dream shops in this Direct. Here's a rundown of each one we've seen so far:

  • Fresh Kingdom - Food mart
  • Where & Wear - Clothes and costumes
  • News Station - Your source for all things happening on the island
  • T&C Reno - Room interiors
  • Marketplace - Mystery goods that change based on the time of day
  • Foto-Tomo - Photo studio
  • Quik Build - Decorative island items and terraforming
  • Palette House - Customisations and designs

Island Greenery

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Image: Nintendo

You can add plants, flowers and trees to your island! These can either come in the form of resident suggestions or be hand-placed by you.

It's just a taste of the improved island customisation in store. Speaking of which...

Island Customisation

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Image: Nintendo

With yet another page out of the New Horizons playbook, Living the Dream boasts massive island customisation options, giving you the chance to move people's houses, build designated activity areas, and terraform the space to your liking.

Little Quirks

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Image: Nintendo

Mii characters can be gifted 'Little Quirks', which, as you might expect, make small tweaks to their personalities. This can be as major as walking styles and idle animations, or as specific as how they eat their food.

And yes, phrases are back in this sequel too, so you can choose what comes out of your islanders' mouths at select moments.

Relationships

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Image: Nintendo

Yep, they're back, and they seem to be more important than ever. The Direct showcased crushes, flirting, love and heartbreak all in the span of 20 minutes — talk about a whirlwind, eh?

Palette House

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Image: Nintendo

This store is your one-stop shop for all things design and customisation. You can design a little pet to follow a Mii around, latte foam art, clothing, building exteriors and more.

Roommates

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Image: Nintendo

When they are good enough friends, two Miis might choose to live together. Successfully becoming roommates will change how the characters interact, and you can have up to eight Miis living together at once.

Marriage and Babies

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Image: Nintendo

And finally, if all of that romancing works out, Mii couples can once again get married and have children together. Aw, isn't love wonderful!

Poll - How Would You Rate It?

Phew, that was pretty jam-packed! All of that information has certainly got us excited about Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, but what about you? You can let us know what you made of the Direct in the poll below.

How would you rate the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Nintendo Direct, on a scale of 1-10?