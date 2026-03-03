Imagine if, after a hard day's work dispatching Bokoblins, Link returned home and ran a little shop. That was the proposition put forward by Digital Sun and 11 Bit Studios back in 2018's Moonlighter, and its sequel promises to be more of the same.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault launched on other platforms at the end of last year, and the publisher today announced that it'll be making its way to Switch 2 at some point in 2026.

Much like its predecessor, The Endless Vault's central gameplay loop is all about exploring dungeons, defeating enemies, and returning to the surface to sell any treasures (or monster bits) you find along the way. The sequel throws in a bonus dimension, getting rid of the OG's top-down pixel art for some 3D isometrics.

Here's a brief rundown of what it has in store, and a handful of screenshots:

Live the double life of a fearless adventurer and a crafty merchant! Dive into vibrant dimensions brimming with shiny loot and pesky enemies. Each run becomes a tactical puzzle of how much loot you can carry back and how far you dare to explore. After each escapade, put your hard-earned treasure on sale. Set your prices, grow your shop, entice returning customers and make your mark among a ragtag community of castaways

We sunk many, many hours into the first game, so here's hoping that the follow-up can capture some of the same magic on Switch 2 later this year.