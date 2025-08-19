Two watch posts in one day? What is this madness?? With the Kirby Air Riders Direct in the rear-view mirror, it's time to move on to the second showcase of the day: GamesCom Opening Night Live.

Yes, we are mere minutes away from the grand opening of the huge gaming expo, and the Geoff Keighley is back to guide us through an evening of news and announcements — some of which might even be for Switch and Switch 2.

The event kicks off at 7pm BST / 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 8pm CEST and promises roughly two hours of reveals. Those in for the long run can find the full showcase streamed on YouTube and Twitch, or you can watch along with us via the feed below, so we can all have a natter in the meantime.

All of that is right around the corner, so make sure you're sitting comfortably, because it's almost Geoff o'clock!