The Lego Game Boy has, to be expected, proven to be a smash hit with Nintendo fans, and has no doubt been a blisteringly hot product over the Christmas period.

But it seems as though many folks have forgotten what a Game Boy cartridge actually looks like, as photos cropping up online showcase the Lego cartridges with the top panel placed in the centre, not offset to the left as it should be (thanks, Polygon).

Look, it's an easy mistake to make, especially since one of the official images from Lego itself shows the cartridge in its incorrect state. As such, we're not going to call out anyone by linking out to a specific post online – that's just mean, y'know?

It's also entirely possible that those building the cartridges incorrectly might be on the younger side and perhaps have never seen a real Game Boy in the flesh. Though to be honest, we feel like those interested in this build will be older folks who want to tap into a bit of nostalgia.

Either way, if you happen to have built the Lego Game Boy set and maybe gotten the cartridges a bit wrong, then hopefully this post will set you straight. And at the end of the day, there's really no right or wrong way to do it – it's your Lego set, so enjoy it however you like!

And look, before anyone points it out in the comments, yes, our Gallery post earlier in 2025 highlighting the Lego Game Boy did include photos of the cartridges in their incorrect state. Don't worry, we'll get PJ to complete a gruelling online course to recover his Nintendo Expert credentials.