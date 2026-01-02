Back in December, Nintendo announced that the 2025 edition of its annual 'Year in Review' — where your play stats for the year are collected and displayed in a fun little round-up — wouldn't be arriving until January this time. We're still waiting for further word, although at this stage we'd imagine it'll be coming next week.

One thing worth noting beforehand, however, is that you'll need to have the appropriate settings turned on for your Nintendo Account in order to receive the round-up. This writer missed out on last year's review, but a New Year's email from Nintendo highlighted a couple of opt-ins that needed tweaking.

Here are the settings to check, as per Nintendo's website (you'll need to access via a browser):

- Visit the Nintendo Account > Privacy and Other Settings > Usage Information page.

- Click Yes on ‘Allow Nintendo to collect optional device data on Nintendo consoles that you use’.

- Click Yes on ‘Allow Nintendo to process your usage information to customise services, offers and recommendations’.

- Press the Confirm button.

The email points out that you're able to opt out of marketing emails in separate settings, so you don't have to accept a deluge of inbox gumph.

While companies and outlets of all sorts generally lean into the end-of-year round-ups well before the holidays arrive and everyone's out of the office (sometimes going live with hot GOTY content at the start of December), we were surprised but also a little impressed to see Nintendo holding back. Many people add a huge amount of playtime to their stats over the holidays, so waiting until the bells have rung and the balls have dropped will make the end result much more accurate, that's for sure.

Let us know below if you would have rather seen your stats before Christmas or if you prefer waiting to get the full picture.