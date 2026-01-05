The latest UK Charts data is in, and truth be told, it's a pretty predictable, unremarkable start to the year. EA SPORTS FC 26 has once again taken the lead, with the majority of sales on the PS5. Mario Kart World maintains the silver medal, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still manages to keep itself in the top ten, despite dropping two positions.

Much further down the list, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has landed at number 39. Customers are heavily prioritising the Switch 2 for this one (80% on Switch 2 vs. 20% on Switch), so it's perhaps reasonable to assume that the game will have a pretty lengthy lifespan as more and more people upgrade to the new console in the coming months and years.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

