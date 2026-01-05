The latest UK Charts data is in, and truth be told, it's a pretty predictable, unremarkable start to the year. EA SPORTS FC 26 has once again taken the lead, with the majority of sales on the PS5. Mario Kart World maintains the silver medal, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still manages to keep itself in the top ten, despite dropping two positions.
Much further down the list, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has landed at number 39. Customers are heavily prioritising the Switch 2 for this one (80% on Switch 2 vs. 20% on Switch), so it's perhaps reasonable to assume that the game will have a pretty lengthy lifespan as more and more people upgrade to the new console in the coming months and years.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|1
|1
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 36%, Switch 29%, PS4 19%, Switch 2 10%, Xbox 6%
|2
|2
|Mario Kart World
|3
|3
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|
17
|4
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
7
|5
|Battlefield 6
|
4
|6
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 54%, Switch 2 46%
|
5
|7
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
18
|8
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 55%, PS4 44%, Switch 0%, Xbox 0%
|
10
|9
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
6
|10
|Minecraft
|
31
|11
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 98%, Switch 1%, Xbox 1%
|
9
|12
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
8
|13
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
22
|14
|Split Fiction
|PS5 69%, Switch 2 27%, Xbox 4%
|
11
|15
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 71%, Switch 2 29%
|
-
|16
|13
|17
|
-
|18
|Mad Max
|
16
|19
|F1 25
|28
|20
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
14
|21
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|39
|22
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS4 61%, PS5 14%, Switch 13%, Xbox 12%
|
12
|23
|Ghost of Yotei
|
33
|24
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 73%, Xbox 14%, Switch 2 14%
|
21
|25
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
-
|26
|
Mafia Trilogy
|
24
|27
|Gran Turismo 7
|
35
|28
|Switch 43%, PS5 24%, Switch 2 22%, PS4 9%
|
23
|29
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 65%, Switch 32%, Xbox 2%
|
-
|30
|
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|38
|31
|Little Nightmares III
|PS5 40%, Switch 28%, Switch 2 26%, Xbox 3%
|
25
|32
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
15
|33
|Astro Bot
|29
|34
|
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition
|
-
|35
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|27
|36
|PS5 45%, Switch 41%, PS4 9%, Xbox 5%
|
-
|37
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Switch 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox 0%
|30
|38
|Mafia: The Old Country
|
32
|39
|Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
|Switch 2 80%, Switch 20%
|
-
|40
|
Tekken 8
[Compiled by GfK]