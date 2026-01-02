If you're a fan of pixel art RPGs with a hint of Pokémon in its gameplay, then you'll want to keep an eye out for Navinosuke – The Yo-kai Buster – on the Switch. Originally developed in the early 2000s but never officially released, it's now been updated with improved UI and gameplay for modern audiences. Developer KOHACHI STUDIO announced the revival back in June 2025, but renewed interest online in recent days has compelled us to highlight it (and the release of a certain Nintendo hardware might have overshadowed it back in June).

Scheduled for release in early 2026, Navinosuke sees you explore a fictional version of ancient Japan as you work to solve a series of mysterious disturbances caused by Yo-Kai (supernatural entities). There are more than 150 unique Yo-Kai to discover on your journey, some of which will befriend you, and others you'll need to battle.

Navinosuke boasts a turn-based battle system that utilises support card mechanics to enhance the strategic gameplay. Much like Pokémon, many of the Yo-Kai will join you as allies to assist in battle, so you'll want to collect as many as you can to gain the upper hand.

It certainly looks interesting, and we'll be curious to see if it resonates with Pokémon fans who have felt a bit letdown by the series in recent years. The gorgeous pixel art visuals is more than enough to get us onboard, at least.

- A "lost RPG" from the early 2000s, reborn for modern platforms

- A unique Japanese fantasy world featuring a mechanical onmyoji protagonist

- Turn-based auto-battles enhanced with strategic support card mechanics

- Over 150 diverse yo-kai to discover, collect, and build into your party

- Planned multilingual support (Japanese / English)

What are your thoughts on this upcoming RPG revival? Let us know with a comment.