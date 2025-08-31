It's almost September and it's set to be one of the biggest months of the year, with Team Cherry's anticipated release Hollow Knight: Silksong finally releasing.

Apart from this, games like Star Wars Outlaws and Daemon X Machina are on the way, and later in the month, series such as Sonic, Pac-Man and Final Fantasy return.

So, here's the full round up of everything you can look forward in September. Alex goes into more detail in the video above.

Hollow Knight: Silksong - 4th September 2025

Star Wars Outlaws - 4th September 2025

Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion - 5th September 2025

Cronos: The New Dawn - 5th September 2025

NBA 2K26 - 5th September 2025

SHUTEN ORDER - 5th September 2025

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots - 5th September 2025

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection - 9th September 2025

LEGO Voyagers - 15th September 2025

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - 19th September 2025

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - 25th September 2025

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac - 26th September 2025

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - 30th September 2025

See anything here you'll be getting in September? Let us know in the comments.