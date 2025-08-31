It's almost September and it's set to be one of the biggest months of the year, with Team Cherry's anticipated release Hollow Knight: Silksong finally releasing.
Apart from this, games like Star Wars Outlaws and Daemon X Machina are on the way, and later in the month, series such as Sonic, Pac-Man and Final Fantasy return.
So, here's the full round up of everything you can look forward in September. Alex goes into more detail in the video above.
Hollow Knight: Silksong - 4th September 2025
Star Wars Outlaws - 4th September 2025
Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion - 5th September 2025
Cronos: The New Dawn - 5th September 2025
NBA 2K26 - 5th September 2025
SHUTEN ORDER - 5th September 2025
Everybody's Golf Hot Shots - 5th September 2025
Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection - 9th September 2025
LEGO Voyagers - 15th September 2025
Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - 19th September 2025
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - 25th September 2025
Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac - 26th September 2025
Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - 30th September 2025
See anything here you'll be getting in September? Let us know in the comments.
Trails in the Sky and Tactics will keep me busy. Although I’m still waiting for something to make me feel like getting the Switch 2 at this point was worthwhile.
My choice is completely different.
Bratz: Rhythm & Style due to 12 September 2025.
Silksong thinks it can steal Bubsy's thunder? Please.
*1 exciting new game coming to Switch & Switch 2
I'm interested in the golf one. I missed Hot Shots Golf on PSX but by all accounts it was legitimate.
Nice selection this month! I might eventually get Trails in the Sky and Silksong in the far future.
@Tyaku Same. I hardly use my Switch 2. I know it will be worth it in the long run, but this feels like a very slow start for a new console.
@Anti-Matter You can play as a Bratz who is in turn playing DDR??
I was wonder how Star Wars Outlaws will run on Switch 2...
Star Wars Outlaws and Cronos: The New Dawn are both a possible buy but first after I read and/or watch some reviews. The only other game that I'm tempted to buy day one regardless of reviews are Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles.
What is Silksong? Never heard of that one before
No PR for Henry Halfhead? That one looks more interesting to me than most of these to me! That said, I think we can all agree that September is exciting for Silksong.
You gotta wonder if there’s going to be any surprise releases from Nintendo coming up this month as well. With the rumor of a Direct on the 12th, it’s always a possibility we’ll have even more to play than we already know about! Imagine if Hades 2 or Metroid Prime 4 shadow drop this month… I don’t think it’s gonna happen, but you never know!
Heaps of games for me.
I've got Silksong, then there's Silksong.
Followed closely by Silksong and maybe finish off with some Silksong.
That pretty much covers all the games this month............wait.........there were others?
Poor fools
