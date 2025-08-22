It only feels like yesterday that Bloober Team confirmed that Cronos: The New Dawn would be launching on the Switch 2. Yet here we are, merely a couple of weeks from its 5th September release, and the lovely Felix has gone hands-on with the title during his stint at Gamescom (yes, Felix said it's out on the 4th, but it's been a very busy week for him).

Despite some initial confusion around his appointment, Felix got to spend a decent chunk of time with Cronos and came away feeling pretty good about the whole thing. The demo showcased some solid survival horror gameplay in which creepy creatures would merge with corpses to form all new types of monstrosities, all of which are simply begging to be put out of their misery.

It's important to note with the Switch version that the game runs at 30fps with some key visual downgrades when compared to the likes of the PC and PS5. That said, it still looks pretty decent, and Bloober Team's fantastic work on the Silent Hill 2 remake gives us high hopes for this one.

If you're more keen on checking out some direct-feed gameplay with no commentary, then good news, because we also have that for you just below. Enjoy!