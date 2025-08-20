Update #3 []: The weekend has arrived, and that means Sega's Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds "open network test" is now officially live on the Switch and multiple other platforms.

This test will run from 29th August until 1st September, and allows you to race online, try out a bit of the solo mode, and race with multiple characters. Joker from the Persona series will also be playable this weekend, and you can unlock some exclusive rewards, too.

So, if you want to participate, head on over to the eShop now and download this free open network test.

Update #2 []: Ahead of the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Open Network Test later this week, Sega has announced pre-loads are now live across all available platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

Alongside this, it's also released a new video outlining what you can expect - this includes 9 courses and 7 CrossWorlds, with a choice of customisation and characters to select from.

This event runs from 29th August - 1st September, 2025, with the full game available on 25th September 2025. If you participate in this event, you'll also receive an exclusive decal and title. You'll be able to participate in the Joker festival event as well, including special rewards, unique race modes, the ability to play as Joker and more.

We've also updated our Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds character guide, featuring every racer confirmed so far:

Update #1 []:

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Sega has issued a reminder about the upcoming Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds 'Open Network Test' taking place between 29th August 2025 and 1st September 2025. It's also mentioned how the game and this same network test will feature cross-play matchmaking. Here it is in full:

SEGA: "Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds supports cross-platform matchmaking! You can enjoy cross-play on supported platforms during the Open Network Test. Invite your friends and join the fun!"

Sonic Racing Crossplay
You can find out more about the upcoming network test in the original story below. Once again, the full game launches 25th September 2025.

Original Story: Apart from the news Sonic is doing a collab with Pac-Man, Sega has also announced it's running an 'Open Network Test' for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

This test will take place later this month on 29th August 2025 and runs until 1st September 2025. This time, it invites Switch users as well as players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC to participate. This will allow players to "race as Sonic and friends for free" ahead of the game's launch next month.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds launches digitally and physically on 25th September 2025, with the Switch 2 version scheduled to launch in the "holiday 2025" window, and a physical release for this platform arriving in "early 2026". There's also a paid upgrade path available for owners of the existing Switch version, which will carry over content and progress.

You can find out more about his new collab with Pac-Man below. It will see this character added to the Season Pass roster alongside characters from games and series like Minecraft, SpongeBob and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Will you be participating in this open network test? Let us know in the comments.