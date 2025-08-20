Update #3 [ ]: The weekend has arrived, and that means Sega's Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds "open network test" is now officially live on the Switch and multiple other platforms.

This test will run from 29th August until 1st September, and allows you to race online, try out a bit of the solo mode, and race with multiple characters. Joker from the Persona series will also be playable this weekend, and you can unlock some exclusive rewards, too.

So, if you want to participate, head on over to the eShop now and download this free open network test.