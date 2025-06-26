Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 824k

As we reported just a little while ago, Everybody's Golf will be swinging onto Nintendo Switch this September 5th in the form of Everybody's Golf Hotshots.

Following on from the reveal of the official release date, Bandai Namco has now dropped a juicy video showing almost five whole minutes of gameplay. You can check out the trailer above, and we have to say, it's all looking pretty much as expected for a series that certainly has its own unique thing going on.

Here's some delicious PR deets from Bandai Namco to tell us even more!

Tons of Customization - Customize stats, clubs and balls to match every character’s play style

- Customize stats, clubs and balls to match every character’s play style The Largest Roster – With a series-leading 25+ playable characters available, build up character loyalty to unlock new shots, including spin shots, homing shots and character-specific special shots.

– With a series-leading 25+ playable characters available, build up character loyalty to unlock new shots, including spin shots, homing shots and character-specific special shots. Caddie Support - Team up with caddies to get detailed play tips, support skills, and more.

- Team up with caddies to get detailed play tips, support skills, and more. Challenge Mode Join tournaments in solo play to fight to the top! Unlock more characters, scenarios and even bigger tournaments to become the ultimate golfer.

Join tournaments in solo play to fight to the top! Unlock more characters, scenarios and even bigger tournaments to become the ultimate golfer. World Tour – Spanning 10 regions across the globe, discover charming character interactions unique to each player.

– Spanning 10 regions across the globe, discover charming character interactions unique to each player. Wacky Golf – This brand new mode brings chaos to the course with obstacles, challenges, and more in either solo or multiplayer mode, including Colorful, Scramble, Survival Golf and Dokkan Golf modes.

Of course, Everybody's Golf Hotshots has raised a few eyebrows lately after its Steam page disclosed the minor detail that some of its background foliage is created using generative AI, which is certainly a hot topic of debate at the moment (and not a good look, in all honesty),so it's up to you to decide where the line is drawn on that particular aspect of this one.

One thing we don't get any news on here, unfortunately, is whether or not we can expect any kind of Switch 2 version, but perhaps that's something for further down the line. We'll keep you posted!

Looking forward to some Everybody's Golf Hot Shots on Switch? Be sure to swing by and let us know.