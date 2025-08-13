Annapurna Interactive has announced that LEGO Voyagers — the two-player co-op adventure from Light Box Studios, the developer of LEGO Builder’s Journey — is coming to Switch on 15th September 2025 (thanks, IGN).

Originally announced at Summer Game Fest Opening Night Live, Voyagers joins the LEGO Party as the second Lego game to launch in September (technically first as it launches before the Mario Party-like).

Unlike Party, however, Voyagers is a co-op physics platformer where you and a buddy, who can play locally, online, or via a Friend’s Pass (like Hazelight's It Takes Two or Split Fiction, only one person needs a copy of the game), team up to discover what it's like to be a Lego brick,

And the game looks just like an actual collection of Lego bricks, but with an added dose of cute. Who knew Lego bricks could look this adorable?

Here's a rundown of what to expect from the game from its Steam page:

From the makers of LEGO® Builder's Journey comes a new 2-player co-op adventure about friendship and play. When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams, ultimately learning the value of being connected. - Experience what it feels like to be a LEGO brick. Tumble, jump, snap together, and build your way through rich brick worlds. - Unravel a poetic, non verbal narrative, set in beautiful brick built environments, supported by an atmospheric soundtrack. - Cooperatively solve the game's many challenges and discover how two bricks are better than one. Play locally on the same screen, or online. - Invite a friend to join your adventure for free with the Friend’s Pass. As long as one of you owns LEGO Voyagers, you can both play the full co-op experience together.

Are you looking forward to this Lego blow-out in September? Let us know and build your comments down below.