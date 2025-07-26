Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot mentioned recently how he was hopeful the Switch 2 port of Star Wars Outlaws could potentially revive the game. While there's always a chance, beyond this adventure, the future doesn't sound very promising for Kay Vess and Nix.

According to a new scoop by Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, a sequel to Outlaws was originally planned but was recently scrapped in the "very early" stages. This information was shared on the same outlet's weekly podcast. Here's exactly what he had to say:

"They [Ubisoft] also recently cancelled Star Wars Outlaws 2, because that was planned and in the works. It didn’t enter production, as far as I know. It wasn’t set in stone."

Ubisoft hasn't had the best run over the past year – with multiple titles, including Star Wars Outlaws, falling short of the company's financial expectations, along with delays of games like Assassin's Creed Shadows (a title which could also potentially be on the way to the Switch 2 in the future).

Star Wars Outlaws will launch for the Switch 2 on 4th September 2025. If we hear anything else about the supposed sequel and its cancellation, we'll let you know.