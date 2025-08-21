Falcom and GungHo have today confirmed the upcoming title Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter will be getting a Switch 2 Edition.

This particular version will be a digital release and includes higher resolution and frame rate "for sharper" and "smoother graphics", along with reduced load times. This is part of a paid upgrade path for existing Switch owners and is priced at $1.00 USD (or your regional equivalent).

As you can see in the fine print above, to "play Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, you must purchase the paid Upgrade Pack" and this "Upgrade Pack alone" does not give you access to the full game. A standard physical release will be available for the Switch as well as a 'SteelBook' and 'Bracer Edition'.

Along with this news, a prologue demo has also been revealed for Switch and other platforms. Players will be able to carry over their save data to the full version, when it arrives next month on 19th September 2025. The Switch version of this demo will be available at a "later date".