Update [ ]: Publisher 2K has confirmed that NBA 2K26 will launch on 5th September on all platforms, and that includes Switch 1.

The Switch 2 Standard Edition will retail for $69.99, with the Switch 1 version costing $59.99.

The press release for Visual Concepts' game went out with a Spike Lee-narrated trailer (above) and details four versions of the game available on non-Nintendo platforms (it seems we're only getting the standard one), including two that will offer a week's early access priced at $100 and $150.

Of interest to Switch owners specifically, the press release includes the line "NBA 2K26 Brings Gen 9 Gameplay, Modes, and Features to Nintendo Switch 2", although an FAQ on the official website states that "Gen 9 versions of NBA 2K26 will be available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam for PC."

We've reached out to the publisher for clarification on whether the Switch 2 version will have full feature parity with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and the physical release situation.

Original Story: Following on from the recent news WWE 2K25 would be making its way to the Switch 2, 2K has now confirmed the latest basketball entry NBA 2K26 will also be released on Nintendo's new hybrid platform.

It will arrive "this Fall" – with Nintendo also confirming this news on its own social platforms earlier today. The cover star is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City Thunder, and pre-orders for the game will open this week.

2K originally announced it would be bringing the NBA 2K series to the Switch 2 during the initial showcase for Nintendo's new platform. WWE 2K25 will arrive first and is scheduled to launch on 23rd July 2025, following on from 2K's other titles like Civilization VII. Borderlands 4 is also on the way.