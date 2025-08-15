Bubsy, depending on your age, is either gonna be one of those video game mascots that you're very excited about or, well, not so much.

Is that harsh? Absolutely not. In fact, it's sort of the premise, or so it would seem, of Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection, which delivers up four of the character's adventures and posits the question: "Is Bubsy a celebrated icon from the mascot wars of the early ’90s or a platforming punchline?" You'll be able to find out for yourself when the collection, from Atari and Limited Run Games, hits Switch on 9th September.

Of course, being a Limited Run Games joint, there's a few options on physical versions to choose from here too, with a Standard, Deluxe and Im-Paw-Sible editions, as shown below.

Your standard edition will retail at $34.99, whilst the deluxe and I'm-Paw-Sible sets come in at $69.99 and $149.99 respectively.

Here's some further details from the press release:

Is Bubsy a celebrated icon from the mascot wars of the early '90s or a platforming punchline? Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection explores the franchise's troubled history and enduring popularity. A playable history that includes games, artifacts, and interviews. At the helm of the project is Audi Sorlie, a producer, author, Bubsy World Heavyweight Champion and arguably the world's foremost expert on the furry franchise. Together with the team at Limited Run and Atari, he has created the ultimate retrospective celebration of Bubsy, the 3'6" tall 80 pound bobcat. Included Games: Bubsy in Fractured Furry Tales (Jaguar)

Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind

Bubsy II



Bubsy fan?