Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac — which was announced last week in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase — looks pretty darn good. And just in case you've forgotten what the game looked like on GameCube (or PS2), then Bandai Namco has you covered.

The publisher put out a comparison video for its upcoming remaster of the 2002 platformer, and it's not until you see the two versions side-by-side that you realise just how much work has been put into the 2025 release.

It almost looks like an entirely different game, with environments enhanced and sometimes "redrawn" to add more textures and depth. All things modern consoles are much more capable of handling.

Maybe the biggest glow-up of them all comes from the water level, which looks lovely in Re-Pac. Hey, those original water visuals are still pretty good for 2002, though!

Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac launches on 26th September 2025. It's coming to both Switch 1 and Switch 2, but the latter will be a Game-Key Card release.

Are you looking forward to this remastered version of the game? Chomp away at the comments.