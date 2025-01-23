Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Last week, Marvelous announced Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma would be launching on the Nintendo Switch this May.

Now, in another update during a livestream event, it's been revealed there will be some special collaborative DLC with the action-farming sim Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin.

As explained by Noisy Pixel, Sakuna will join the game as an "interactable NPC" which also includes her own house where she'll tend to rice and crops. Additionally, she'll be able to join your party in battle.

You can see her in the livestream video above around the 42 minute mark, and we've also shared some direct screen captures. More details about this collaboration will be announced at a "later date", so stay tuned.

Once again, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma will release for the Nintendo Switch on 30th May 2025. Be sure to check out the new trailer for this upcoming release in our exclusive feature.