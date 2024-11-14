Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 784k

Edelweiss' indie hit Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin delighted many when it launched back in 2020. It mixed side-scrolling action RPG elements with a methodical and steady farm sim, and it outperformed all expectations, selling over 1 million copies.

Today, in a surprise announcement, publisher XSEED has revealed Sakuna Chronicles: Kokorowa and the Gears of Creation, a spin-off focusing on Saluna''s close friend, Princess Kokorowa, the goddess of invention.

We know very little about the game right now, including when it's coming out and what platforms it will launch on. But Sakuna was a big hit on Switch, so we'd be surprised if Kokorowa skips over Nintendo platforms.

The teaser, up top, looks rather lovely at least. And it seems like the game will involve automatons in some way. Oh, and we do have some key art too, featuring the main character:

Sakuna's been a breakout hit for Edelweiss, originally a two-man dev team that grew to ten by the time Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin was released. The game even got an anime adaptation earlier this year.

Are you looking forward to Sakuna Chronicles? Do you think we'll see this on Switch — or the Switch's successor? Plough the fields in the comments.