2024 is now over and that means the "Year of Shadow" and all of the celebrations related to the "Ultimate Lifeform" are winding down.

Sega originally announced this annual campaign in April 2024 and followed it up with all sorts of announcements, merchandise, and toys. Sonic fans got new Shadow-themed LEGO, toys, comics, and promotional events.

And then in October, Sonic Generations returned with a whole new campaign starring Shadow - there was even some DLC thrown in featuring the voice work of Keanu Reeves.

The year ended on a high note with the launch of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in cinemas - placing the spotlight on Shadow once more. The movie has now banked more than $210 million in its opening weeks and a fourth outing is reportedly on the way.