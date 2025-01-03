Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 790k

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 marked the return of Jim Carrey after the actor previously claimed that he would likely be retiring from the industry. He didn't just return to play Ivo Robotnik, however, but also took on another role in the form of Gerald Robotnik, Ivo's grandfather and creator of Shadow the Hedgehog.

In a previous interview with Variety, Carrey stated that his retirement announcement was "hyperbole", and that he decided to return to play Robotnik because "I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly". Now, in a fresh interview with Cinema Today, he expressed an openness to returning again for future Sonic movies, provided he thinks the potential new ideas sound "fun".

"I'm definitely open. I'm open to the idea, and generally they come to me with the next idea, and if I go "that sounds fun", y'know, then I'll do it. I don't feel locked to anything in life unless it's something that interests me. "I certainly love this crew, I love this gang that makes these movies and I love the fans. I think there's a lot of really great energy around it and great responses. And the fans jump in there and go like "How about if you do this?" y'know, and they've been super helpful; I think we're all making this movie together."

In referencing his previous retirement announcement, Carrey jokingly stated that his intention is to now "power rest" between projects. We reckon he'll probably need a pretty big one after playing dual roles in Sonic 3!

So, we guess whether Carrey returns in a future movie or not is currently up to the screenwriters. We've seen the third film, we know how the story plays out, but we request that you keep the spoilers to an absolute minumum in the comments.