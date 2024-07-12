Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

It's the year of Shadow the Hedgehog and as we get closer to the launch of Sonic X Shadow Generations, Sega is promoting this upcoming release in all sorts of ways.

Following a teaser of the official prologue 'Dark Beginnings' at Anime Expo 2024 last week, Sega has now shared a video providing a brief but detailed rundown about Shadow's history and watch this "Ultimate Lifeform" is all about.

This video has even been narrated by the one and only Doctor Eggman (aka Mike Pollock). It also follows a timeline graphic illustrating Shadow's history.





SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS is available October 25th, pre-order today to receive the epic Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin! 3 Hedgehogs. 2 Epic Adventures. 1 Ultimate Collection.SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS is available October 25th, pre-order today to receive the epic Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin! pic.twitter.com/NnoUWkK4LL June 7, 2024

In case you missed it, the teaser for Sonic X Shadow: Dark Beginnings features not only Shadow, but also Maria and Emerl, who originally featured in the Game Boy Advance title Sonic Battle. This "three episode prologue" series is scheduled to arrive this Fall and the game will arrive on 25th October 2024.

Shadow the Hedgehog will also star in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie, due out this December.